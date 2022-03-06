Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

06th Mar, 2022. 09:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Queen returns to duties after Covid scare

AFP News Agency

06th Mar, 2022. 09:00 am
Queen returns to duties after Covid scare

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Queen Elizabeth II held two virtual audiences on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said, after she was forced to cancel engagements last week due to Covid.

Concerns have mounted for the 95-year-old monarch’s health since she tested positive on February 20, overshadowing the start of her record-breaking 70th year on the throne.

But a palace statement indicated she was now well enough to hold engagements, hosting the new ambassadors of Andorra and Chad from her home at Windsor Castle.

The Queen last week cancelled similar scheduled engagements with new ambassadors as she was suffering from what were described as “mild” Covid symptoms.

A diplomatic reception she was also due to attend on Wednesday this week was cancelled on the advice of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Buckingham Palace has said it will not give a running commentary on the head of state’s health, but confirmation she is undertaking duties again will be seen as a positive. She was forced to slow down on medical advice after spending a night in hospital following unspecified tests in October last year. She has rarely been seen in public since.

The Queen became the first monarch in British history to reign for 70 years on February 6, and public celebrations are planned to mark the event in early June.

Senior members of the royal family are due to visit eight of the 14 Commonwealth countries outside the UK where she is also queen and head of state in the coming weeks.

Her grandson Prince William and his wife Catherine are due to tour Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas in a visit likely to be keenly watched for the republican sentiment.

Barbados became the world’s newest republic in November last year, ending its three centuries of association with the UK and the queen as head of state.

Both main political parties in Jamaica back the idea of becoming a republic, and could be spurred into emulating their Caribbean counterparts, royal experts say.

The Platinum Jubilee year has also been overshadowed by the Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, who settled a US civil case for sexual assault.

Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, is meanwhile under scrutiny after police in London announced a probe into “cash for honours” claims connected to one of his charities.

 

Read More

3 mins ago
Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in Somalia

Under the blazing sun, Salado Adan Mohamed puts the finishing touches to...
3 mins ago
Passion to learn

The passion to learn Chinese is on the rise among Cambodians as...
3 mins ago
Govt should stop verbal balancing act, ask Russia to stop bombing: Congress

New Delhi - When an Indian student was killed in shelling in...
3 mins ago
Historic treaty on plastic trash agreed

NAIROBI - The United Nations on Wednesday agreed to start negotiating a...
3 mins ago
Odd one out

CHEONGJU - Cultural hits from Netflix show “Squid Game” to Oscar-winner “Parasite”...
3 mins ago
Adding fuel to the fire

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States, which repeatedly promised...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Boris calls Putin a war criminal, seeks trial
3 mins ago
Boris calls Putin a war criminal, seeks trial

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war...
Transport strike stirs chaos
3 mins ago
Transport strike stirs chaos

Commuters trying to get around London faced chaos on Tuesday as the...
Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in Somalia
3 mins ago
Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in Somalia

Under the blazing sun, Salado Adan Mohamed puts the finishing touches to...
Deactivating landmines
3 mins ago
Deactivating landmines

As Super Bowl fans devoured tons of guacamole in the United States,...
Adsence Ad 300X600