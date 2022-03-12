Russia is stockpiling the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers’ to use as evidence in a ‘false flag’ Chernobyl nuclear ‘terror attack.’

Ukraine has warned that Russia is stockpiling the bodies of dead Ukrainians in preparation for a false flag attack at Chernobyl, releasing radioactive waste in a “man-made catastrophe” that would amount to a “terrorist attack.”

Officials fear that Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to release radioactive waste at the nuclear site, which he intends to blame on Ukrainian’saboteurs’ in order to justify escalating his barbaric war against the ex-Soviet country.

According to Kyiv’s Military Intelligence Directorate, Kremlin forces have been gathering ‘fake evidence’ for the planned operation at the power plant, which was captured by Russian forces on the first day of the invasion and has since been manned at gunpoint by staffers.

‘Russian car refrigerators collecting the bodies of dead Ukrainian defenders were spotted near the Antonov airport in Hostomel,’ they said in a statement. There is a chance they will be presented as dead saboteurs in the Chernobyl zone.’

The disaster, which would almost certainly result in radioactive fallout on Russia, would be used to justify the use of additional force against Ukraine and to “blackmail the global community” into sanctioning Russia and providing weapons to Ukraine.

However, there are concerns that an accidental leak could occur at the nuclear site because the Russians manning it have “no clue about nuclear security protocols,” as the daughter of an overnight staffer warned.

Natalia Ruemmele stated that for more than two weeks, technicians who normally work 12-hour shifts have been maintaining the nuclear plant under gunpoint.

It comes as shelling has continued across the country overnight, with the death toll in Mariupol rising to 1,600, as Russians inch closer to Kyiv, which is bracing for a brutal onslaught that could be Russia’s new Stalingrad, according to a Ukrainian MP.

Sviatoslav Yurah, Ukraine’s youngest ever MP and a former adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about WWII’s bloody turning point: ‘It’s a massive town with millions of people, and if the Russians try to come in, they’ll have a fight on their hands – this will be their Stalingrad if they want it to be.’

Air raid sirens continue to sound in several cities today, including the capital, Odessa, Dnipro, and Kharkiv, as Ukraine braces for a new wave of attacks.

After being stalled for days, Russian armoured vehicles are slowly advancing on the capital’s northeast, and a military airfield south of the city in Vasylkiv has been hit by missiles, destroying the runway, a fuel depot, and an ammunitions store.

The majority of Russian ground forces are now approximately 15 miles from the city centre, but elements of the large column have dispersed in an attempt to encircle the city.

Mariupol, which has been besieged for two weeks without food, power, or water due to a brutal blockade, is still being shelled, with a mosque housing 80 civilians, including children, being targeted today, and barrages thwarting attempts to bring supplies to the strategic port city.

A cancer hospital in Mykolaiv was also attacked, with hundreds of patients undergoing chemotherapy inside, but no one was killed in the latest heinous attack, which follows the destruction of a maternity hospital and a care home.

A ceasefire should have been in effect today to allow trapped residents in Mariupol, Kyiv, and Sumy to evacuate via humanitarian corridors, but Russia has repeatedly failed to observe it, despite Ukrainian officials pleading with Russian forces to allow the citizens to flee.