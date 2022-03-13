Russia launches an airstrike just 12 miles from the NATO border, killing 35 people at a base where foreign instructors are assisting Ukrainians

A Russian airstrike on a base where foreign instructors were assisting Ukrainians just 12 miles from the Polish border killed at least 35 people.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military base near Lviv, injuring 134 people, as Kyiv warns Vladimir Putin not to start “provoking” Nato countries.

Foreign military instructors have worked at the Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security, but according to a Nato official, there were no alliance personnel at the base at the time of the strike.

According to regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy, Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, some of which were intercepted before they hit.

Following the strike, witnesses reported seeing 19 ambulances with sirens on driving away from the base as black smoke rose from the area.

It comes after a senior Moscow diplomat warned that Russia could target Western military equipment shipments to Ukraine.

“Poland condemns any element of aggression against Ukraine, including shelling of the Yavoriv base,” a spokesman for the Polish foreign ministry told Reuters.

On Sunday, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine, said that Russian troops continued to attack its airport.

It comes as former Ukrainian national security chief Oleksandr Danylyuk warned that Russia could “very soon” start “doing some provocations” in Nato countries like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

When asked about shelling near Ukraine’s western border with Poland, he said Russia was targeting a possible location of “Western military technical aids.”

“They believe that by doing so, they will be able to destroy or at least undermine ammunition and military equipment supplies,” he added.

“Once again, this does not imply that they achieved their goal, and the logistics of that Western aid are, as you know, top secret, but that was the idea.”

“I think it’s also (a) very clear message from Moscow that they’re ready to attack, you know, Nato troops engaged in supplying Ukraine.”

“I’m afraid that because Russia clearly miscalculated the reaction of Ukrainians, and I believe the West as well,” he continued, “they can start doing some provocations in Nato countries, probably in countries like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, very soon.”

As the war enters its 18th day, shelling continues to fall across Ukraine, according to Russian defence spokesman Igor Konashenkov, who claims that 3,687 Ukrainian military facilities have been destroyed thus far.

On Saturday, Russia bombarded cities across Ukraine, pounding Mariupol in the south, shelling the outskirts of Kyiv, and thwarting people attempting to flee.

In eastern Ukraine, an entire CITY of 21,000 people was destroyed, while Putin’s troops were accused of shooting down fleeing women and children, killing seven.

The city and administrative centre of Volnovakha has been completely destroyed as a result of Russia’s annihilation, according to its regional governor, as the battle for Ukraine intensifies.

Separatists backed by Russia claimed control of the strategic city, which is roughly the size of Truro in Cornwall, on Friday.

The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said most civilians in Volnovakha had fled, but there was little left of the city.

In Mariupol, which has received some of the harshest punishment since Russia’s invasion, efforts to bring food, water, and medicine into the port city of 430,000 people, as well as to evacuate civilians, have been thwarted by unrelenting attacks.

According to the mayor’s office, more than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol during the siege, and the shelling has even disrupted efforts to bury the dead in mass graves.

Talks to reach a cease-fire failed again on Saturday, and the United States announced plans to provide another $200 million (£150 million) to Ukraine for weapons.

Putin’s troops are closing in on the city and are believed to be only 15 miles away.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Russians would only be able to take control of Kyiv if they “razed it to the ground,” as he confirmed that around 1,300 of his troops had been killed since the conflict began.