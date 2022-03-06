Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

06th Mar, 2022. 10:08 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout

AFP News Agency

06th Mar, 2022. 10:08 pm
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

MOSCOW, March 6, 2022 (AFP) – Black market fears, problems with online payments and the looming spectre of inflation — Russian officials are scrambling to deal with the effects of sanctions imposed on Russia over its military intervention in Ukraine.

On the streets of Moscow, there is little sign of panic — restaurants are open and busy during an extended state holiday that will last through March 8 when the country marks International Women’s Day.

But at ministries and banks, there is growing concern over economic fallout that has seen giant international companies flee Russia and questions raised over the health of the banking sector.

The central bank in recent days has taken unprecedented measures, including capital controls, to shore up the struggling economy and Russia’s ruble.

The national currency has shed around a quarter of its value against the US dollar since what the Kremlin has dubbed “a special military operation” in Ukraine began on February 24.

The tanking ruble has revived memories of the financial turmoil of the 1990s when millions of Russians saw their savings evaporate due to currency devaluation and soaring inflation.

– Emerging black market –

For the moment, ensuring basic goods remain affordable and abundant is a key target for authorities.

The trade and industry ministry on Saturday raised alarm over cases of essential foodstuffs being purchased “in a volume clearly larger than necessary for private consumption…for subsequent resale,” pointing to an emerging black market.

To combat bulk buying, major retailers have decided via their trade organisations to limit the amounts of essential foodstuffs that can be purchased by individuals at any one time, the ministry said in a statement.

Russia may also decide to cap the prices of around 20 basic foodstuffs — meat, fish, milk, flour, sugar, oil, cereals, butter, rice, bread, cabbage, carrots, onions and potatoes — as an additional anti-inflation measure.

So far the government has not taken any steps in this direction.

But analysts warn that rising prices are already a reality, even if there are no government statistics to reflect the trend.

Catering groups interviewed by Russian journalists reported considerable price increases among their suppliers, even for local products.

A meeting with Moscow City Hall was scheduled for Wednesday.

– Better carry cash –

In another sign of looming difficulties, the central bank has asked lenders not to release their financial statements as of February.

The move was necessary “to limit the risks of credit institutions associated with the sanctions imposed by Western countries,” the Bank of Russia said on Sunday.

The first days after Western sanctions were announced saw long queues emerge at ATMs in Moscow and other cities.

Now analysts fear that any questions about the financial health of individual banks could trigger a banking panic.

In a further blow, the EU this week cut seven Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system, while Mastercard and Visa announced on Saturday that they were suspending their Russia operations.

As the two Western payments giants quit the market, China seems poised to take their spot as a number of Russian banks announced plans to issue cards using the Chinese UnionPay system.

The country’s largest private lender Alfa Bank said Sunday it was “already working on launching cards on UnionPay, China’s national payment system”, with Russia’s top bank, Sberbank, issuing a similar statement.

Russia’s central bank said that Visa and Mastercard cards already issued by national banks will continue to work within Russia until their expiry, since all payments in Russia are made through a national system.

However, it warned that Russians travelling abroad would need to carry cash.

Read More

2 hours ago
Iowa Tornado kills at least 7, including 2 children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Residents of the Madison County town of...
2 hours ago
Economic Watch: Oil prices expected to rise after new highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on

LONDON, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Another strong week for oil ended as...
3 hours ago
Land-sea trade corridor facilitates car imports from the Middle East to China

NANNING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Carrying 100 imported cars from the United...
3 hours ago
A reality star in the United States has raised a whopping $25 million for the Ukraine relief effort

According to The New York Post, US reality TV star Bethenny Frankel...
3 hours ago
Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Mariupol

KIEV - Ukraine on Sunday started evacuating civilians from Mariupol, a port...
4 hours ago
'Unlawful' for Britons to fight in Ukraine: UK military head

LONDON - The head of the UK armed forces Admiral Tony Radkin...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through 'negotiation or war': Elysee
7 mins ago
Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through ‘negotiation or war’: Elysee

PARIS, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart...
IPL Schedule 2022
7 mins ago
IPL Schedule 2022: Schedule, venue, match timings

IPL Schedule 2022: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season 15 will begin...
Amna Ilyas
18 mins ago
Amna Ilyas looks alluring from head to toe in her latest photoshoot

Popular TV star Amna Ilyas recently went for gorgeous pictures that took...
Queen
20 mins ago
The Queen’s four-word remark about Harry and Meghan’s royal departure revealed: ‘they took the dogs.’

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II was aware that Prince Harry and...
Adsence Ad 300X600