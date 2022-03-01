Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 05:14 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Russia used a powerful vacuum bomb on Ukraine, according to an envoy

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 05:14 pm
vacuum bomb

Russia used a powerful vacuum bomb on Ukraine, according to an envoy

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Russia used a powerful vacuum bomb during its invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, told reporters on Monday night after a meeting with US lawmakers.

A vacuum bomb, also known as a thermobaric weapon, generates powerful, high-temperature explosions by sucking in oxygen. Such an attack could be considered a war crime if used in a civilian setting.

According to Sumy region administrative chief Dmytro Zhyvytskyy’s Telegram channel, the bomb destroyed a Ukrainian army base in the northeastern town of Okhtyrka, killing 70 soldiers. Images from the scene showed the blast destroying the middle third of a main building.

Okhtyrka Mayor Pavel Kuzmenko described the attack’s weapon as a vacuum bomb.

Eyewitness video of the explosion, which occurred at 5:32 p.m. on Monday, was widely circulated in Ukrainian media.

The White House in Washington stated that the incidents had not been independently verified.

“I don’t have any confirmation of that,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “We’ve read the reports. If that were true, it could be considered a war crime.”

 

Read More

1 hour ago
What exactly is the "vacuum bomb" that Ukraine claims Russia is using

As the war rages in and around Kyiv, Ukraine's ambassador to the...
2 hours ago
UN estimates one million people displaced inside Ukraine

STOCKHOLM - An estimated one million people have been displaced inside Ukraine...
2 hours ago
Putin's friend objects to 'fratricidal' war

PARIS - French actor Gerard Depardieu, a friend of Russian President Vladimir...
2 hours ago
London commuters face chaos

LONDON - Commuters in London were thrown into chaos on Tuesday when...
2 hours ago
7 dead as refugee boat sinks off Greek island

ATHENS - Seven bodies have been recovered after a boat carrying refugees...
2 hours ago
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling

NEW DELHI- An Indian student was killed on Tuesday in shelling in Ukraine,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Alia Bhatt
44 seconds ago
When Alia Bhatt roamed around the city to promote her film ‘Gangubai’

Alia Bhatt recently stepped on an open double-decker bus in Mumbai to...
Nida Yasir trolled for making fun of Hijab on her morning show
2 mins ago
Nida Yasir trolled for making fun of Hijab on her morning show

With recent protests against the ridicule of the hijab, a clip from...
Imran Abbas
3 mins ago
Imran Abbas and Alka Yagnik enjoy a musical reunion in Dubai (VIDEO)

Imran Abbas, a Pakistani heartthrob, and Alka Yagnik, a veteran Bollywood singer, have a great friendship bond that has won hearts in Pakistan...
Milk price in Karachi
6 mins ago
Milk price in Karachi increased by Rs10/ litre to Rs 150

Milk price in Karachi has been increased by Rs10 per litre without...
Adsence Ad 300X600