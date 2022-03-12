Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine may be targeted

Russia may target Western military equipment shipments to Ukraine, according to a senior Moscow diplomat, after Joe Biden warned of “World War Three.”

According to Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, “pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move; it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”

He also condemned the US sanctions against Moscow as a “unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy,” but added that Moscow will proceed cautiously in order to avoid harming itself.

In the midst of escalating tensions with the West, Ryabkov stated that Russia has no intention of expelling Western media and businesses, adding that “we are not going to escalate the situation.”