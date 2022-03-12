Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:38 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine may be targeted

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 02:38 am
Russians

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine may be targeted

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Russia may target Western military equipment shipments to Ukraine, according to a senior Moscow diplomat, after Joe Biden warned of “World War Three.”

According to Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, “pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move; it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”

He also condemned the US sanctions against Moscow as a “unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy,” but added that Moscow will proceed cautiously in order to avoid harming itself.

In the midst of escalating tensions with the West, Ryabkov stated that Russia has no intention of expelling Western media and businesses, adding that “we are not going to escalate the situation.”

Read More

1 hour ago
Anthony Russell, a triple murderer who raped his final victim, was sentenced to life in prison

A man who was "callous and calculating" when he murdered three people...
2 hours ago
Ukrainian military issues a warning The "Ghost of Kiev" is "coming for Russia's soul."

Ukraine's armed forces warned Russia on Friday that the Ghost of Kyiv,...
2 hours ago
Is THIS proof that the Kyiv Ghost exists? Ukraine's military releases a photo of a pilot who shot down ten Russian fighter planes during the war

It was thought that a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down up...
2 hours ago
Fearless elderly Ukrainians confront gun-toting Russian troops who barged into their home and kicked them out

A FEARLESS ELDERLY Ukranian couple confronted a swarm of gun-toting Russian soldiers...
3 hours ago
Putin plans to send 16,000 fighters from the Middle East to join the invasion of Ukraine

VLADIMIR PUTIN is preparing to release 16,000 fighters from the Middle East...
3 hours ago
Putin's secret gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva and their four children are hiding in a Swiss chalet' while waging war on innocent Ukrainians

As the war with Ukraine rages on, VLADIMIR PUTIN is said to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

VLADIMIR PUTIN
5 mins ago
As fighting intensifies around Kyiv, a Russian coup could send Putin “to the grave or to retirement.”

According to a Russian ex-minister, Vladimir Putin could face a Russian coup...
Russians
12 mins ago
As Ukraine’s capital prepares for siege, Russians ‘gun down women and children making a last-ditch escape near Kyiv, killing seven’.

RUSSIAN forces allegedly "gunned down women and children," killing seven civilians who...
Prince Harry
17 mins ago
Prince Harry appears in an Invictus Games video ahead of his visit to The Hague

On Saturday, the official Twitter account of the Invictus Games stated that...
Prince Harry
19 mins ago
The rift between Prince Harry and the royal family will not be repaired

According to a royal commentator, the Queen only answers her "anti-hacker encryption"...
Adsence Ad 300X600