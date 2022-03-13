Satellite Images Show Hospitals and Homes Destroyed in Mariupol, Ukraine

The most recent satellite images from Ukraine show extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine’s southernmost city.

The high-resolution images show fires in the Black Sea port city’s western section. Maxar Technologies, a private US company, captured images of dozens of severely damaged high-rise apartment buildings on Saturday morning.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, said on Saturday that Mariupol was besieged by Russian forces who had invaded his country but was still under Ukrainian control.

According to Doctors Without Borders, the situation in Mariupol remains “desperate,” with no running water or heating – and food supplies running low.

“Hundreds of thousands of people… are effectively besieged,” Stephen Cornish, one of those in charge of the medical charity’s Ukraine operation, told AFP.