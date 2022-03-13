Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 10:48 pm
Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in the country’s largest-ever mass execution

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in the country’s largest-ever mass execution

Saudi Arabia executed 81 alleged criminals on Saturday, the kingdom’s largest mass execution in modern history.

Those killed had been convicted of a variety of crimes, including murder, membership in militant groups such as al-Qaeda, and support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The executions were announced by the Saudi Press Agency, which did not specify where they took place, the significance of the timing, or the method of execution — despite the fact that the kingdom typically beheads convicts.

According to the agency, the majority of the slain prisoners were Saudis. In addition, seven Yemenis and one Syrian were killed.

“During the judicial process, the accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that killed a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

“The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world,” the report added.

Critics of King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the capital punishment was unjust and secretive.

“The world should know by now that when Mohammed bin Salman promises reform, bloodshed is bound to follow,” said Soraya Bauwens, the deputy director of Reprieve, a London-based advocacy group.

Crown Prince Mohammed has eased some of Saudi Arabia’s strict policies, such as allowing women to drive and delegating authority to the country’s feared vice police. According to the US, he also ordered the dismemberment of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi and killed hundreds of Yemeni civilians in air strikes.

According to some activists, more than a dozen of the executed prisoners were Shiites, who live in the kingdom’s east and have long complained of persecution. The prisoners’ religious beliefs were not revealed.

Protesters took to the streets in Bahrain’s Shiite majority kingdom on Saturday night to protest the mass execution.

