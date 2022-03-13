Stop Vladimir Putin from turning Ukraine into a “Nazi Germany of the twenty-first century,” Russians have urged

A close ally of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny has urged Russians to prevent Vladimir Putin from turning their country into “the Nazi Germany of the twenty-first century.”

Mr Putin, if not stopped, will “destroy the world” and is “crazy enough” to use nuclear weapons, according to Leonid Volkov.

Despite the threat of harassment and up to 15 years in prison, Mr Volkov said thousands of Russians had turned out to protest the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

He spoke to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday from Lithuania, as Russia continued its lethal onslaught on its neighbour, causing millions to flee.

Mr Volkov is the chief of staff for Mr Putin’s most prominent adversary.

Mr Navalny was imprisoned last year after returning to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany for a poison attack during a 2020 visit to Siberia.

Mr Volkov said: “This is not our war, not in our name.

“He is doing it not in our name, but it looks like so far, we are not strong enough to stop him and he is continuing to do all this enormous things, and crimes and war crimes in our name.

“What will people think and tell of us like in 10 or 20 years? Will Russia become the Nazi Germany of the 21st century?

“We urge our compatriots to do whatever possible to stop him before it’s too late.”

When asked if Mr Putin would be willing to use nuclear weapons, Mr Volkov replied, “As he is crazy enough, we can expect, unfortunately, everything.”

“He is clearly not winning the war against Ukraine, and he may consider other, more powerful solutions to change the course of this war, which is now not so successful for him.”

Thousands of people were also defying authorities to protest the Kremlin, he said.

“In Russia now, just coming out for a peaceful protest rally would face up to 15 years imprisonment,” Mr Volkov told Ridge, “and yet there are people who participate in these protests.”

“Over 5,000 people were detained last Sunday, which means that at least 50,000 people turned out… brave enough to say, ‘OK, I cannot accept all this horror being done in my name, so I’m willing to go to jail for 15 years just because this is so unbearable.'”