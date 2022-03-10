THE DUCHESS of Cornwall Camilla blasts Russia

During her International Women’s Day reception, the Duchess of Cornwall blasted Russia for launching a “brutal attack” in Ukraine.

Camilla described the “heartbreaking conditions” caused by Russia’s invasion.

The future Queen joined other members of the Royal family in expressing their support for the Ukrainian people by inviting the wife of the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK to speak at Clarence House.

Camilla spoke about gender equality and events in Kyiv at the event, which was part of an International Women’s Day reception.