The Great War has begun, and Putin’s REAL target is us – the Western way of life

The brutal invasion of Ukraine by VLADIMIR PUTIN has sparked fears of a global conflict.

If it spirals out of control, engulfing neighbouring Nato countries, World War Three may be on the horizon.

Even if there is no nuclear war between Russia and the West, this crisis marks the start of a long arm-wrestling match between the Kremlin and us (the West). It’s dubbed “World War Z” by me.

The call sign “Z” is painted on the Russian tanks that are pouring into Ukraine. It represents the Russian phrase “Onward to Victory.”

Churchill used his V for Victory sign as a symbol of hope against the Nazis eighty years ago.

Putin’s Z for victory foreshadows a bleak future, with Russia’s neighbours under his thumb and the rest of us under constant scrutiny.

Perhaps Russia and Ukraine will reach an agreement on a cease-fire. Anything that halts the slaughter of civilians will be welcomed.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was its opening shot.

Vladimir Putin threw down the gauntlet to the West with that brazen act of aggression.

His true target in this war is us. It is the way of life in the West.

Putin sees our democracy and freedom, as well as the wealth and power that have grown alongside them, as a mortal threat to him and his system.

Economies intertwined

Putin’s war means altering the global economy, to Russia’s benefit and our detriment.

But he wants to go a step further and impose his values as well.

Every kind of freedom, from political to sexual, will be thrown out the window.

Putin is a complete control freak. That is why he appears unaffected by Western sanctions and the withdrawal of Western media companies such as Netflix from Russia.

He wishes to cut off his people and economy from us.

It’s tempting to say that if Russia wants to isolate itself from the rest of the world, so be it. So be it if Russia wants to be a massive, nuclear-armed North Korea.

We, too, have the Bomb, which can deter the Kremlin from invading us and our NATO allies.

Yes, we can avert the end of the world, but our way of life will still be threatened by Putin and his silent accomplices.

Do not be misled by European solidarity with the United States and the United Kingdom against Russia.

Not only has China refused to condemn Putin, but so have India and much of the oil-rich Middle East.

Many governments are watching the first round to see who wins.

Unlike during the Cold War, the East and West are now economically intertwined.

In the 1980s, what could you buy in a supermarket from Russia or China?

Not much more than Russian vodka, and nothing from China. Look at the soaring price of diesel or fuel in general right now, or how basics like bread are starting to cost more, and we can see how closely our economies are linked to Putin’s.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of oil and gas. However, it is also one of the largest food producers.

Economic warfare with Russia does not come cheap. The price may be worth it, but it will mean a reduction in ordinary people’s living standards on top of Covid as we adapt.

Putin believes that the long-suffering Russian people will bear the brunt of our sanctions.

As Hong Kong students have discovered, the Chinese Communists tolerate no dissent.

Beijing, like Moscow, despises Western values. If Russia provides raw materials, China is the world’s assembly plant.

People associate Apple with the United States. However, while the programmes are created in Silicon Valley, our smartphones and the majority of other devices are assembled in China.

A close alliance with China is part of Putin’s grand strategy for World War Z.

With Russia’s raw materials and China’s manufacturing prowess, this creates a massive military bloc.

He intends to substitute Chinese brands for Western brands. Only time will tell if that is a viable option. But we already know how much technology comes from China.

Remember how the Covid crisis disrupted supply chains from the Far East?

Suddenly, two years ago, much of the world’s trade came to a halt.

Our supermarket shelves were bare, as no one had seen since the strike-plagued months of the Winter of Discontent (1978-79). Putin intends to make it a permanent economic winter.

Putin is also exploiting China’s fears of American-led sanctions against them.

The Kremlin contends that China should foreshadow what the West might do by bolstering Russia’s power so that we wilt under pressure.

Putin also plays on the Chinese dictator’s apprehension about Western cultural influence. Hollywood films and American youth culture are viewed as part of a “plot” to liberalise future generations.

Even before the current crisis, the Chinese Communists were waging a campaign against “spiritual pollution” from the West.

Unfortunately, some Hollywood studios have bowed to Chinese censorship in order to get their films into China’s massive market.

That could be a sign of how the Russia-China axis could bully key sectors of Western life to conform in World War Z.

The military may take a back seat in this war. The West will be overrun if it does not have a strong defence, but a standoff will not stop economic and cultural warfare.

New Iron Curtain

Worse, science will be mobilised in the hope of gaining a decisive advantage with some new miraculous or horrifying weapon.

World War Z will see a significant increase in cyber warfare. Hackers could paralyse our daily lives if they disrupt energy systems as much as they disrupt regular internet access.

A less prosperous and more connected Russia is less vulnerable to this than our wired-up societies.

However, the West has advantages. Tech-savvy individuals from all over the world travel to the United States or the United Kingdom to take advantage of opportunities not available at home. Russia is experiencing a brain drain, which has recently worsened.

Tens of millions of young Russians have been immersed in a global e-culture.

Not any longer. Putin will close the door behind him with a new Iron Curtain.

Will they take a stand? Let’s see what happens. They may be shot down.

But you can’t make scientists innovate by threatening them with a gun.

That is the advantage of the West.

In the long run, the West can win World War Z if it demonstrates the staying power that fought World War II and then confronted the Kremlin in the Cold War.

World War Z is only getting started. But it is going to drag all of us in and affect every aspect of our lives.