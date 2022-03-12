The horror of a Ukrainian mother as her own SON bombs her in a Russian jet – exposing the absurdity of Putin’s war

A mother from Ukraine has revealed that her son is a Russian fighter pilot who bombed her country before being shot down.

Tearful In a video released by Ukraine’s military, Elena Golovenskaya expressed her horror that Major Aleksey Golovensky was attacking Ukraine.

She claimed Golovensky was assassinated on March 5 in the Mykolaiv area.

Ukrainian forces released footage of a pilot with his name pictured in a field with his hands in the air around the time he was captured and later questioned.

In a video message, a heartbroken Golovenskaya expresses “grief and shame” over her son’s actions.

She also apologises to Ukrainians for her son and admits that she “could not raise a normal, worthy person.”

She revealed that she currently resides in Kremenchug, which is located in the Poltava region of central Ukraine.

According to the video, her son is a pilot in a naval aviation regiment stationed in the city of Saky, in Russian-occupied Crimea.

He flew to Mykolaiv in his SU-30SM fighter “on March 5, 2022, following the criminal orders of the command of the Russian army,” she said.

Golovenskaya revealed that “he was shot down by Ukrainian air defence and captured” there.

“We found out about this news from the news, while watching a report about downed pilots,” she explained.

“I was overcome with grief and shame for my son, and in Kremenchug, we repeatedly heard the terrible howl of air raid sirens,” she said.

“It was hard for me to understand how it was possible to fulfill the commander’s criminal order about the bombing of Ukraine.

“Naturally, I’m worried about my son. Once captured, thank God he survived.

“I apologise to the Ukrainian people, as well as to my son and myself, for failing to raise a normal, deserving person.”

Golovenskaya is speaking Russian in the video, which is also the native language of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

While many Russian speakers identify as Ukrainian, others are Moscow loyalists.

In the video of his capture, Golovensky can be heard saying he is the commander of the Saky-based 59882 aviation unit.

According to reports, the unit is part of the Russian Navy.

Last weekend, Golovensky was one of nine of Vladimir Putin’s pilots shot down over Ukraine.

Images show the burning wrecks of Russian planes and the terrified expressions on the faces of their pilots as they were apprehended by soldiers and civilians after ejecting from their planes.

Another video shows a bloodied Russian pilot saying he was “not told anything” about his mission.

“Were you blind?” one man rages, while the troops claim to have maps of bombing runs from his plane.