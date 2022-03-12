Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 10:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

The horror of a Ukrainian mother as her own SON bombs her in a Russian jet – exposing the absurdity of Putin’s war

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 10:42 pm
Ukrainian mother

The horror of a Ukrainian mother as her own SON bombs her in a Russian jet – exposing the absurdity of Putin’s war

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A mother from Ukraine has revealed that her son is a Russian fighter pilot who bombed her country before being shot down.

Tearful In a video released by Ukraine’s military, Elena Golovenskaya expressed her horror that Major Aleksey Golovensky was attacking Ukraine.

She claimed Golovensky was assassinated on March 5 in the Mykolaiv area.

Ukrainian forces released footage of a pilot with his name pictured in a field with his hands in the air around the time he was captured and later questioned.

In a video message, a heartbroken Golovenskaya expresses “grief and shame” over her son’s actions.

She also apologises to Ukrainians for her son and admits that she “could not raise a normal, worthy person.”

She revealed that she currently resides in Kremenchug, which is located in the Poltava region of central Ukraine.

According to the video, her son is a pilot in a naval aviation regiment stationed in the city of Saky, in Russian-occupied Crimea.

He flew to Mykolaiv in his SU-30SM fighter “on March 5, 2022, following the criminal orders of the command of the Russian army,” she said.

Golovenskaya revealed that “he was shot down by Ukrainian air defence and captured” there.

“We found out about this news from the news, while watching a report about downed pilots,” she explained.

“I was overcome with grief and shame for my son, and in Kremenchug, we repeatedly heard the terrible howl of air raid sirens,” she said.

“It was hard for me to understand how it was possible to fulfill the commander’s criminal order about the bombing of Ukraine.

“Naturally, I’m worried about my son. Once captured, thank God he survived.

“I apologise to the Ukrainian people, as well as to my son and myself, for failing to raise a normal, deserving person.”

Golovenskaya is speaking Russian in the video, which is also the native language of Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

While many Russian speakers identify as Ukrainian, others are Moscow loyalists.

In the video of his capture, Golovensky can be heard saying he is the commander of the Saky-based 59882 aviation unit.

According to reports, the unit is part of the Russian Navy.

Last weekend, Golovensky was one of nine of Vladimir Putin’s pilots shot down over Ukraine.

Images show the burning wrecks of Russian planes and the terrified expressions on the faces of their pilots as they were apprehended by soldiers and civilians after ejecting from their planes.

Another video shows a bloodied Russian pilot saying he was “not told anything” about his mission.

“Were you blind?” one man rages, while the troops claim to have maps of bombing runs from his plane.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Our women, like our men, will defend Ukrainian soil and use their own hands to defeat Vladimir Putin's evil forces

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik, clutching her Kalashnikov rifle, claims Vladimir Putin grossly...
2 hours ago
You've killed our children, and now you'll pay, Ukrainian women warn Putin as they take up arms

WOMEN IN UKRAINE who have taken up arms to oppose Vladimir Putin...
5 hours ago
Duo from Strictly Come Dancing As a feud over Russia divides pros, Katya Jones and Luba Mushtuk say, 'we don't want you back.'

"Condemn the war or don't come back," their co-stars told STRICTLY's two...
5 hours ago
A battle rages outside Kyiv as Russian forces advance on the Ukrainian capital, where tank traps are set up in the streets to repel intruders

THE BATTLE BEYOND KYIV rages on as Russian forces close in on...
7 hours ago
Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

KYIV: Russian forces stepped up the pressure on Kyiv on Saturday and...
8 hours ago
Turkey, Armenia vow to continue normalising relations

ANTALYA, Turkey: Turkey and Armenia have pledged to pursue the normalisation of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

VLADIMIR PUTIN
6 mins ago
Putin plans to send 16,000 fighters from the Middle East to join the invasion of Ukraine

VLADIMIR PUTIN is preparing to release 16,000 fighters from the Middle East...
Alina Kabaeva
10 mins ago
Putin’s secret gymnast lover Alina Kabaeva and their four children are hiding in a Swiss chalet’ while waging war on innocent Ukrainians

As the war with Ukraine rages on, VLADIMIR PUTIN is said to...
Shab-e-Barat Main BOL
28 mins ago
‘Shab-e-Barat Main BOL’ The biggest transmission of the night

Pakistan's most popular channel 'Bol Entertainment' is hosting a special transmission for...
VLADIMIR PUTIN
56 mins ago
Western officials are concerned that Putin will use chemical weapons against civilians in Ukraine

EVIL Spies fear that Vladimir Putin will use horrifying chemical weapons as...
Adsence Ad 300X600