The United Kingdom will send Ukraine Starstreak missiles, the world’s fastest surface-to-air missiles

BRITAIN intends to send Ukraine the world’s fastest surface-to-air missiles.

Last night, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs that Starstreak high-velocity portable missiles would be handed over to assist in the downing of Russian military aircraft.

Each one travels at more than three times the speed of sound and splits into three darts to puncture armour before detonating warheads.

The Belfast-made missiles can be carried on the shoulder or attached to a vehicle.

“This system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons,” Mr Wallace said, “but will allow Ukrainian forces to better defend their skies.”

He also confirmed that the Ukrainians received 3,615 NLAW anti-tank weapons.

So far, they have been used to devastating effect during the war.

Mr Wallace also stated that Ukraine would receive “small consignments” of Javelin anti-tank missiles.

These longer-range missiles can hit targets up to 2.5 kilometres away.

“Few of us would not have been moved by President Zelensky’s speech yesterday,” said the Defence Secretary on Wednesday.