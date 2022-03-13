Thrilling situation As a judge rules that she can travel to Kyiv to rescue her, a Ukrainian girl begs her mother in Britain to “take me away.”

A HEARTBREAKING video, which a judge saw before allowing a mother to travel to Ukraine to rescue her daughter, shows the girl begging: “I’m terrified. Please get me out of here.”

Olga Khomenko, 37, violated a court order by bringing her daughter to Kyiv in 2017 due to a “abusive marriage,” but she was spared prison in a landmark decision on Friday.

A recording of Olga’s little girl was played to judge Michael Kay QC from the basement, where she is currently sheltering from bombs with her elderly grandmother.

“Mum, you have sent me such a beautiful toy, and you promised me a yellow one as well,” she says, clutching a white fluffy toy duck. But I don’t require toys.

“I need you. I love you so much. There are explosions here. I am scared.

“Take me away from here. Come here as soon as possible. I love you very, very much.”

Olga will now travel to the Ukrainian border after landing in Poland.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun today, she stated: “Once I cross the border, I believe I’ll be able to catch a ride to Kyiv, even if it’s in the back of a truck carrying supplies.

“I’m not going to let anything stand in my way of seeing my little girl right now.

“I hope to be able to get through the blockades, but I know I’ll be one of the only women heading towards, rather than away from, the Kiev region.”

The youngster is currently living in the Ukrainian capital’s outskirts with only her grandmother and “can hear the bombs raining down.”

The couple attempted to flee the city by train, but their plans were foiled when the railway station was bombed and they were turned back by Ukrainian soldiers.

At St. Albans Crown Court, she pleaded guilty to child abduction and faced up to five years in prison.

She was sentenced to two years in prison with a two-year suspension.

Olga was granted 72-hour bail by the court last week to travel to Ukraine, but she only made it as far as the Polish border before having to turn back to adhere to the time limit, and she was desperate to be sentenced quickly in the hope of getting her passport back so she could try again.

“This court is in an impossible situation,” said Judge Michael Kay.

“I believe the system has failed in terms of authority and the application of the rule of law.

“Because the situation is desperate, only truly desperate measures can be taken.

“I’ve never heard of a sentencing hearing in which the issue of saving a child in a foreign country was a consideration.

“It’s a decision I’d be surprised if a crown court has ever made before. We are living in extraordinary times.

“The criminal justice system has to have humanity.”

Judge Kay ordered the immediate release of her passport and she left the UK for Poland yesterday.