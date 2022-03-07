Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 11:48 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Tunisia swears in judicial watchdog under

AFP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 11:48 pm
Tunisia swears in judicial watchdog under

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

TUNIS, March 7, 2022 (AFP) – Tunisia’s President Kais Saied inaugurated a “temporary” council of judges on Monday, which replaces an independent watchdog that he abolished weeks ago as he seized sweeping powers over the judiciary.

Saied had last month scrapped the High Judicial Council (CSM), gave himself powers to sack judges and banned them from going on strike, moves critics say threatened democracy in the birthplace of the 2011 Arab uprisings.

On Monday, members of the new “Temporary Supreme Judicial Council”, appointed by Saied, were sworn in at the presidential palace in Tunis in what the president called a “historic moment”.

“This marks the true independence of the judiciary,” he said, vowing to “wage a relentless war against the corrupt and those who wanted to infiltrate the courts”.

Saied had on July 25 last year sacked the government and suspended parliament.

His moves pleased some Tunisians fed up with a political class seen as bickering and self-serving.

But he has been sharply criticised by rights groups and world powers who say he has threatened the country’s fragile democratic gains.

Saied has long accused judges on the CSM of corruption and of blocking inquiries into the 2013 killings of left-wing activists Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi.

He says the body had been infiltrated by Ennahdha, the Islamist-inspired party that has dominated Tunisian politics since the 2011 revolt that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

On February 13 he issued a decree establishing the new, temporary council of 21 members, who must swear “by God Almighty to preserve the independence of the judiciary”.

Nine are directly appointed by the president, while the others serve by virtue of their existing positions — from which the president now has the power to sack them.

The decree also forbids “judges of all ranks to go on strike or hold any organised collective action that could disturb or delay the normal working of the courts”.

The ruling provoked thousands-strong protests in the capital Tunis and stinging criticism from international rights groups.

“Since last July, President Saied has dismantled almost all institutional checks on his power,” said Amnesty International’s regional director Heba Morayef in February.

The CSM had “stood as Tunisia’s last bastion of judicial impartiality”, she added.

The CSM had been made up of 45 judges, of which parliament elected two thirds who in turn elected the remainder.

Read More

58 mins ago
ECC approves Rs8.28 billion Ramazan relief package

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the Ramazan Relief Package...
3 hours ago
Egyptian children win young cultural ambassador to Chaina award

CAIRO, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang honored...
7 hours ago
'I'm a shambles!' Months before her death, Cilla Black 'willed herself to die.'

CILLA BLACK died tragically on August 1, 2015. Her close friend later...
8 hours ago
Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter, sends a message as he flees war-torn Kyiv

Clive Myrie, a BBC presenter from Bolton, has stated that he has...
14 hours ago
Virus chaos pushes more expats to join Hong Kong exodus

HONG KONG: For the last eight years Mathilde and her family have...
1 day ago
Next G7 sanctions should hit Russian oligarchs: minister

FRANKFURT, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - The next round of G7 sanctions against...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ricky Ponting
1 min ago
Watch: Ricky Ponting breaks down during live interview in remembrance of late Shane Warne

Ricky Ponting, a former Australian captain and Warne's close friend claimed in...
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
7 mins ago
PPP has always served the country: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that puppet Imran...
Sumbul Iqbal
7 mins ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Sumbul Iqbal is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...
Kenedi Anderson
12 mins ago
Who Is Kenedi Anderson’s Father, Justin Anderson, from ‘American Idol’?

American Idol is back, and contestant Kenedi Anderson wowed the judges and...
Adsence Ad 300X600