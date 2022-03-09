Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

10th Mar, 2022. 12:36 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Turkey hosts top Russia, Ukraine diplomats in bid for peace

AFP News Agency

10th Mar, 2022. 12:36 am
Turkey hosts top Russia, Ukraine diplomats in bid for peace

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ANTALYA, Turkey, March 9, 2022 (AFP) – The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers will Thursday hold face-to-face talks in southern Turkey in the first high-level contact between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia invaded its neighbour two weeks ago.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has pushed for Turkey to play a mediation role, has expressed hope the talks can avert tragedy and even help agree a ceasefire.

But analysts fear there are only the lowest chances of a breakthrough at the meeting in Antalya between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Senior Ukrainian officials, including the defence minister, have held a sequence of meetings with a Russian delegation in Belarus largely devoted to humanitarian issues, but Moscow has not sent any ministers to the talks.

Lavrov and Kuleba will be joined at the meeting Thursday morning by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, with NATO member Turkey keen to maintain strong relations with both sides despite the conflict.

Kuleba confirmed in a video on Facebook he was preparing to meet Lavrov on Thursday, warning that his expectations were “limited”.

He said the success of the talks would depend on “what instructions and directives Lavrov is under” from the Kremlin at the discussions.

“I am not pinning any great hopes on them but we will try and get the most out of” the talks with effective preparation, he said.

– ‘Active neutrality’ –

The visit to Antalya is the first trip abroad for Lavrov since Russia was isolated by the Western world with biting sanctions that have also targeted President Vladimir Putin’s long-serving top diplomat.

Lavrov flew into Antalya late on Wednesday ahead of the talks, which are being held the sidelines of a diplomatic forum organised by Cavusoglu in Antalya, a Turkish official said.

The meeting is likely to be tense after Kuleba in an interview last week with CNN described Lavrov as the “Ribbentrop of his time” in reference to the foreign minister of Nazi Germany in World War II.

“We are working to stop this crisis transforming into a tragedy,” Erdogan said on Wednesday.

“I hope the meeting between the ministers will open the way to a permanent ceasefire.”

Turkey is a traditional ally of Ukraine and has supplied the country with Bayraktar drones — made by a firm whose technology director is Erdogan’s own son-in-law — which Kyiv has deployed in the conflict.

But it is seeking to maintain good relations with Russia, on which Turkey depends heavily for gas imports and tourism revenues.

Erdogan called the Russian invasion “unacceptable” but at the same time, Ankara has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow and refused to close its airspace to Russian planes.

“This active neutrality succeeded in bringing Turkey to the centre of the diplomatic game,” said Berk Esen of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

– Low ‘breakthrough’ chance –

The war has sparked Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than two million people crossing Ukraine’s borders, according to the United Nations.

The West’s sanctions on Russia have failed to dissuade Putin from pushing on with his assault.

“I think every effort helps, but I don’t think there is much hope for a breakthrough just yet,” the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Middle East Program director Aaron Stein told AFP.

The talks are a boost for Erdogan who has in recent years found himself increasingly cold-shouldered by the West over unilateral Turkish operations in Syria and concerns ovr human rights.

Turkey is also enduring a severe economic crisis that has seen a crash in the value of the lira. A breakdown in relations with Russia could spell disaster for the economy.

Erdogan also is scheduled to talk on the phone with US President Joe Biden Thursday at 1630 GMT, according to the Turkish presidency

Washington Institute fellow Soner Cagaptay said he would “be highly surprised” if the Antalya talks led to a major breakthrough, with other leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also seeking to mediate.

But he praised as a “huge success for Turkish diplomacy” the fact that the two foreign ministers “are agreeing to meet in person in a neutral territory”.

“That’s quite significant even if there’s no breakthrough,” he told AFP.

Read More

1 hour ago
Death toll from South Sudan's inter-tribal clashes rise to 36

JUBA, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Death toll from inter-communal violence in the...
6 hours ago
Endurance, Ernest Shackleton's ship, was discovered off the coast of Antarctica

The "world's most difficult shipwreck search" for Sir Ernest Shackleton's Endurance, lost...
6 hours ago
The United States has rejected Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

The US has rejected Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to...
7 hours ago
Ukraine to discuss ceasefire with Russian counterpart

KYIV - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he will discuss a...
7 hours ago
Ukrainian president urges talks to end conflict with Russia

KIEV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for negotiations aimed at...
7 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia agree upon six humanitarian corridors for evacuation

KYIV - Ukraine and Russia have agreed on six humanitarian routes for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ukraine says Chernobyl nuclear power plant disconnected from power grid
5 mins ago
Ukraine says Chernobyl nuclear power plant disconnected from power grid

KIEV, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian state-run energy company Ukrenergo said...
Pat Cummins
6 mins ago
Watch: ‘it’s probably clear they’ve made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling,’ says Pat Cummins

RAWALPINDI: The historic maiden Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi...
Hannah Harris,
6 mins ago
A TEACHING ASSISTANT sent cryptic texts to a student’s mother to reassure her that her son was safe – before making out with him in parking lot

A TEACHING ASSISTANT sent cryptic texts to a student's mother to reassure...
Strings lead singer Bilal Maqsood drops nursery rhymes in Urdu 
7 mins ago
Strings lead singer Bilal Maqsood drops nursery rhymes in Urdu 

With three decades of music-making behind him, Pakistan's greatest music hero, Bilal...
Adsence Ad 300X600