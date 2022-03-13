Two employees were stabbed at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) by a man whose membership had been revoked

A man became enraged after being denied entry to the Museum of Modern Art because his membership had been revoked, jumped over a desk, and stabbed a woman and a man who work at the Midtown institution Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The attack, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m., sent customers fleeing for the doors.

According to sources, both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening.

“I’m getting hazard pay!” As she was led into an ambulance, a bloodied woman joked.

The 60-year-old suspect, who is known to police, was thought to be hiding in the museum at first. The building was evacuated, but a police search yielded no results. According to John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, he was later seen on video leaving the building.

Miller stated that the man presented a membership card and attempted to enter the building, but was refused because his membership had been revoked.

His membership was revoked as a result of two separate incidents of disorderly conduct at the museum in recent days, according to Miller, who added, “A letter revoking his membership went out yesterday, and he showed up today with the intent of attending the film that was being played.”

He said he was a regular at the museum and that employees recognised him.

“He became enraged at not being allowed entry, jumped over the reception desk, and proceeded to attack and stab two museum employees multiple times.”

According to police, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed twice in the back and once in the neck. According to police, the 24-year-old male victim was stabbed in the collarbone.

Miller stated that the man is being investigated for two prior incidents in Midtown, which he did not elaborate on. “That’s how he’s known around here,” he explained. “Aside from that, he has no extensive record or arrest record that we are aware of.”

Dozens of people who were in the museum at the time of the stabbing reported on social media that they were escorted out by security without explanation.

Wendy Keffer, a tourist from Austin, Texas, was entering the museum with her husband and children when the chaos began.

“We were about to walk inside when we noticed hundreds of people running out all at once,” she explained. “We heard shouts of’shooter, shooter, shooter.'”

we were evacuated at the MoMa, two people were stabbed pic.twitter.com/vRAFOOoxMR — Natalie Palacios (@nattpalaci) March 12, 2022

Lane, her 12-year-old son, was terrified by unfounded reports of a shooting.

“Everyone was yelling’shooter, shooter, shooter,’ so I just covered my head,” the trembling boy explained. “It was the most terrifying experience of my life.” I had recently discovered art and wanted to see ‘Starry Night,’ so I came down here.”

Lane added, “I’m still not over it.”

John Sanchez, 33, of Connecticut, had just arrived at the museum with his girlfriend. “We were going up the escalator to our first exhibit, and there was just a swarm of people running towards us,” he explained. “When you see people running, you think to yourself, ‘Let me go the other way.'” It was frantic.”

“With people running like that, you just have to expect the worst.”

“We were hoping to see Salvador Dali, but we didn’t get anything,” Sanchez said, still clutching his ticket.

I’ve been briefed on the incident at the @MuseumModernArt. We can report that the two victims are being taken care of at Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. We’re grateful for the quick work of our first responders. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2022

The stabbing was described as a “isolated criminal incident” by a spokeswoman for Mayor Adams.

The Mayor later tweeted that he had been briefed on the incident and that both women are expected to survive. “We appreciate the quick work of our first responders,” he said. A request for comment was not immediately returned by the museum.

MoMA announced late Saturday that the museum and its stores would be closed on Sunday.