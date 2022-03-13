Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 11:55 pm
Ukraine accuses Russia of using “Nazi Flaming Onion” Phosphorous Bombs

Nazi Flaming Onion
Kyiv: A senior Ukrainian police officer has accused Russian forces of carrying out phosphorus bomb attacks in Lugansk’s eastern region.

International law forbids the use of white phosphorus shells in densely populated civilian areas, but allows them to be used as cover for troops in open areas.

The head of police in Popasna, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of Lugansk, Oleksi Biloshytsky, said late Saturday that Russian forces had used the chemical weapon in his area.

“It’s what the Nazis called a “flaming onion,” and it’s what the Russcists (a mix of “Russians” and “fascists”) are dropping on our cities. Indescribable pain and fires, “He posted it on Facebook.

The comments could not be verified right away.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Lugansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine, known as the Donbas, were partially controlled by Moscow-backed separatist rebels.

According to Donetsk military commander Pavlo Kirilenko, a train transporting people from the Donbas to the western city of Lviv was shelled overnight on Saturday.

According to him, one person was killed and another was injured.

According to regional authorities, two Orthodox churches sheltering civilians in the Donbas were also hit: the renowned Sviatoguirsk church in the Donetsk region and a church in Severodonetsk, Lugansk.

There were no specifics about any casualties.

 

