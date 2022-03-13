Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 11:49 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ukraine claims Putin has fired eight generals as a result of war losses

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 11:49 pm
VLADIMIR PUTIN
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired his top generals and is furious with his intelligence officials over Moscow’s losses in the Ukraine war. The Federal Security Service (FSB) is under fire for poor strategy, which has resulted in a string of humiliating defeats for Russia, according to Ukraine’s Defence Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

According to the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, he has fired eight Russian military generals and Russia has changed its tactics. “They have been replaced. We have a good understanding of what is going on in the Russian Federation. I can tell they’re in a hurry “In the interview, Danilov was quoted as saying.

The Russians had no idea “this nation is so united,” Danilov added.

The Ukrainian defence secretary, on the other hand, stated that the road ahead “will not be easy.” “Is it going to be difficult? Yes, it will be difficult, but don’t underestimate your adversary. “We beat him in all directions, but he creeps and crawls like locusts,” Danilov explained.

Meanwhile, security expert and former senior British intelligence officer Philip Ingram told The Times that Putin is “very angry” and blaming his intelligence agencies.

According to the report, the Russian President is enraged at commanders of the FSB – the successor agency to the KGB – for claiming that Ukraine is weak and will surrender easily if attacked.

Ukraine has been at war for two weeks, and Russian troops are on their way to the capital, Kyiv. They carried out three airstrikes in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one person. Ukraine’s emergency services said that the strikes were close to a kindergarten and an apartment building.

According to Reuters, Russian forces have destroyed 3,213 Ukrainian military installations since the start of what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

According to satellite images, a Russian military column threatening Kyiv from the north has dispersed to new positions, possibly in preparation for an assault on the capital.
According to emergency services, the strikes were near a kindergarten and an apartment building.

 

Read More

25 mins ago
Putin’s forces kidnap second mayor as hero ‘who stood in front of Russian tank’ dragged off and other victim ‘tortured’

SECOND Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian forces, one day after another was...
28 mins ago
A massive unexploded bomb was removed from a flat in a Ukrainian city that Russian forces completely destroyed

THIS is the incredible moment a massive Russian bomb is detonated in...
54 mins ago
Joe Biden is handing over control of the Iran nuclear talks to Putin

Some stories are so illogical that you can't help but scratch your...
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in the country's largest-ever mass execution

Saudi Arabia executed 81 alleged criminals on Saturday, the kingdom's largest mass...
1 hour ago
During a marriage proposal, Vladimir Putin's wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva mistook him for dumping her

Vladimir Putin proposed to his first wife in such a low-key manner...
1 hour ago
Oil concerns give Iran an advantage in nuclear talks

A majority of Iranian lawmakers have suggested that Iran should take advantage...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

ICRC warns Mariupol facing 'worst-case scenario'
3 mins ago
ICRC warns Mariupol facing ‘worst-case scenario’

GENEVA, March 13, 2022 (AFP) - Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol faces...
Nicole Scherzinger
5 mins ago
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, flaunts her incredible figure in a lilac bikini as she hits the beach with Thom Evans.

NICOLE Scherzinger flaunted her incredible figure in a lilac bikini after rumours...
Bermuda suspends licenses for hundreds of Russian aircraft
10 mins ago
Bermuda suspends licenses for hundreds of Russian aircraft

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2022 (AFP) - Bermuda says it is suspending certification of...
Hira Mani left fans in awe with her new song 'Tamanna'
11 mins ago
Hira Mani left fans in awe with her new song ‘Tamanna’

Hira Mani's new song 'Tamanna' from Season 2 of Kashmir Beats has...
Adsence Ad 300X600