Ukraine claims Putin has fired eight generals as a result of war losses

According to Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired his top generals and is furious with his intelligence officials over Moscow’s losses in the Ukraine war. The Federal Security Service (FSB) is under fire for poor strategy, which has resulted in a string of humiliating defeats for Russia, according to Ukraine’s Defence Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

According to the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, he has fired eight Russian military generals and Russia has changed its tactics. “They have been replaced. We have a good understanding of what is going on in the Russian Federation. I can tell they’re in a hurry “In the interview, Danilov was quoted as saying.

The Russians had no idea “this nation is so united,” Danilov added.

The Ukrainian defence secretary, on the other hand, stated that the road ahead “will not be easy.” “Is it going to be difficult? Yes, it will be difficult, but don’t underestimate your adversary. “We beat him in all directions, but he creeps and crawls like locusts,” Danilov explained.

Meanwhile, security expert and former senior British intelligence officer Philip Ingram told The Times that Putin is “very angry” and blaming his intelligence agencies.

According to the report, the Russian President is enraged at commanders of the FSB – the successor agency to the KGB – for claiming that Ukraine is weak and will surrender easily if attacked.

Ukraine has been at war for two weeks, and Russian troops are on their way to the capital, Kyiv. They carried out three airstrikes in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one person. Ukraine’s emergency services said that the strikes were close to a kindergarten and an apartment building.

According to Reuters, Russian forces have destroyed 3,213 Ukrainian military installations since the start of what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

According to satellite images, a Russian military column threatening Kyiv from the north has dispersed to new positions, possibly in preparation for an assault on the capital.

