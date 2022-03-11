Ukraine claims Putin is planning a TERROR ATTACK on Chernobyl to cause a global ‘catastrophe.’

In the most recent atrocity, Russian forces bombed a disabled care home. While there were 330 people inside, the care home in eastern Ukraine was hit by Russian air strikes. Putin’s invasion has been a slow and bloody advance, met with staunch and spirited resistance. Russia is thought to have expected to roll over Ukraine in a matter of days, but they have been pushed back.

Ukraine claims that VLADIMIR Putin is planning a false flag “terror attack” on Chernobyl in order to cause a worldwide “catastrophe.”

According to the country’s intelligence chiefs, the warmongering Kremlin is willing to commit “nuclear blackmail” on the world if his ongoing invasion of Ukraine fails.

Today, Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate issued a stark warning on its Facebook page, claiming that Putin is planning a “technological catastrophe” at the power plant that will be blamed on Ukrainians.

“According to available information, Vladimir Putin ordered the planning of a terrorist attack at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant,” the statement reads.

“A technological disaster is planned at the CAEC’s controlled Russian forces, the responsibility for which the occupiers will try to shift to Ukraine.”

It comes after Ukrainian authorities lost contact with the former nuclear power plant, raising concerns that there are only hours left to restore power to the site.

Following the Russian takeover of the site on Wednesday, the facility lost power, and backup diesel generators only have enough fuel to power the site for two days.

“Okupanti refused to give access to the station Ukrainian repairman,” Intel officials added.

“Instead, “Belarusian specialists” were brought in on the orders of Alexander Lukashenko.

“Among them are Russian dissidents who enter under the guise of atomic experts to plan a terrorist attack.”

“If the ground military operation and direct negotiations do not yield the desired results, Putin is willing to commit to nuclear blackmail of the international community for the sake of actions to support Ukraine.”

It comes after Ukraine accused Russia of nuclear terrorism after bombing a reactor site in Kharkiv.

The attack is believed to have occurred at the city’s Institute of Physics and Technology as part of a new attack following continuous shelling in the area.

Meanwhile, fears that Russia will release a deadly virus are growing, as Ukrainian scientists have been ordered to destroy all “high-threat” lab diseases immediately.

The World Health Organization said the most dangerous pathogens in Ukrainian labs should be eradicated because Russia’s relentless bombardment of the country has increased the risk of “potential spills.”

Ukraine claims that Russian airstrikes have killed more civilians than soldiers, with thousands believed to have been killed.