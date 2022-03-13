Ukraine claims that a mosque housing 80 civilians in Mariupol was shelled

Russian forces shelled a mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking refuge, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

It did not say when the shelling occurred.

When AFP contacted the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Istanbul, it said it had “no information.”

However, the Ukrainian embassy in Ankara told AFP that it had informed Turkey’s foreign ministry about the attack, but did not say when or if it had received a response.

On Monday, the Turkish consulate in the southern port of Odessa issued a tweet urging Turkish citizens to seek refuge in a mosque “in the event that they are evacuated” to Turkey.

On Saturday, AFP was unable to contact the consulate.

The Ukrainian embassy in Turkey forwarded to journalists on Friday a Facebook post by Mariupol’s deputy mayor, Petro Andryushchenko, in which he stated: “Currently, 86 Turkish citizens are protected by the mosque territory. 34 of them are children.”

Friends and relatives of Turks in Mariupol expressed concern.

“Sahin Beytemur, my brother, has been in Mariupol for eight years… He hasn’t contacted us since last Saturday “The shopkeeper’s sister, 38, told AFP.