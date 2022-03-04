Ukraine should be a bridge between East, West, not frontline for confrontation: Chinese envoy

GENEVA, March 4 (Xinhua) — Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs Li Song said here on Thursday that Ukraine should become a bridge between the East and the West, not a frontline for confrontation between major countries.

The situation in Ukraine is rapidly evolving and China has been paying close attention to the developments, Li said when briefing a plenary meeting of the Conference on Disarmament on China’s position.

The current situation in Ukraine is not in the interest of any party, he said, adding that China always forms its own position according to the merits of the matter at hand, and China’s basic position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and unequivocal.

“We always believe that all countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected and that international disputes should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” he noted.

“The immediate priority is to prevent further worsening of the situation while stepping up diplomatic efforts for a political solution,” he said.

Li said that in their first round of negotiations, Russia and Ukraine have shown their willingness to continue talks, and China welcomes this.

Facing the highly complex and sensitive situation, Li said, China does not support any approach that may exacerbate tensions and calls on the international community to abide by the principle of political settlement and create favourable conditions for direct dialogue between the parties concerned.

The Ukraine issue did not emerge overnight, but stems from the interplay of various factors in the long term, the diplomat said. “The Cold War has been long over, and a new Cold War will be unpopular.”

“Blindly exerting pressure and imposing sanctions and creating division and confrontation will only further complicate the situation, and result in a rapid negative spillover of the crisis, and affect even more countries,” he warned.

The final settlement of the Ukraine crisis requires abandoning the Cold War mentality, the “zero-sum” logic of security, and the approach to seeking regional security by expanding military blocs, he stressed.

He highlighted the importance to give full attention and respect to the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and on that basis to construct a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through dialogue, so as to achieve lasting peace and stability on the European continent.

China advocates the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, he said.

“We call on the international community to take a responsible attitude, and promote the relevant parties to immediately return to the track of political settlement, and use dialogue and consultation to seek a comprehensive solution to the Ukraine issue. China is ready to continue its constructive role in this regard,” Li concluded.