Ukrainian military issues a warning The “Ghost of Kiev” is “coming for Russia’s soul.”

Ukraine’s armed forces warned Russia on Friday that the Ghost of Kyiv, a possibly mythical fighter pilot, is “coming for your soul.”

The country’s general staff shared a photo on Facebook of the alleged pilot wearing a black visor and oxygen mask in the cockpit of his MiG-29 fighter jet.

The threatening post read, “‘Hello, Russian villain, I’m coming for your soul!’ – the Ghost of Kyiv.”

The photo shows the pilot pointing out the missiles on his Soviet-designed jet.

Rumors about the Ghost of Kyiv have circulated on social media almost since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

According to one storey, the Ghost shot down as many as six Russian planes on the first day of combat.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed whether the Ghost is real or merely a myth.

Regardless, the pilot has become a folk hero in the midst of the carnage, and the term has come to refer to the entire Ukrainian air force.

The military threat came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky begged NATO and its allies to impose a no-fly zone again in the face of Russian bombing attacks.

So far, the US and NATO have rejected these calls.

Earlier this week, US lawmakers warned that such a move would put American forces in direct contact with Russian troops, potentially triggering World War III.