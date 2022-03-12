Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:56 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ukrainian military issues a warning The “Ghost of Kiev” is “coming for Russia’s soul.”

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 12:56 am
Ghost of Kyiv

Ukrainian military issues a warning The “Ghost of Kiev” is “coming for Russia’s soul.”

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Ukraine’s armed forces warned Russia on Friday that the Ghost of Kyiv, a possibly mythical fighter pilot, is “coming for your soul.”

The country’s general staff shared a photo on Facebook of the alleged pilot wearing a black visor and oxygen mask in the cockpit of his MiG-29 fighter jet.

The threatening post read, “‘Hello, Russian villain, I’m coming for your soul!’ – the Ghost of Kyiv.”

The photo shows the pilot pointing out the missiles on his Soviet-designed jet.

Rumors about the Ghost of Kyiv have circulated on social media almost since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

According to one storey, the Ghost shot down as many as six Russian planes on the first day of combat.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed whether the Ghost is real or merely a myth.

Ghost of Kyiv

Regardless, the pilot has become a folk hero in the midst of the carnage, and the term has come to refer to the entire Ukrainian air force.

The military threat came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky begged NATO and its allies to impose a no-fly zone again in the face of Russian bombing attacks.

So far, the US and NATO have rejected these calls.

Earlier this week, US lawmakers warned that such a move would put American forces in direct contact with Russian troops, potentially triggering World War III.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt to take her Bollywood journey to Hollywood

Alia Bhatt is scheduled to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone,...
3 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff shares dance floor after 3 decades

On the Dupatta Mera song from The Fame Game series, Madhuri Dixit...
3 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar grabs attention in 'HeerRaanjhana'

Fans are drooling over Jacqueline Fernandez's on-screen combination with Akshay Kumar in...
4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon looks charming in a black leather outfit

Kriti Sanon has been a charmer when she first entered the industry....
5 hours ago
Yami Gautam talks about 'A Thursday' sequel, know here

Actress Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday is undoubtedly a suspenseful and intense drama punctuated...
5 hours ago
Samantha Ruth slams people for criticizing her bold green gown look

Samantha Ruth recently stole the show with her gorgeous entrance at the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
4 mins ago
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: This is the era of...
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
4 mins ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price Apple iPhone 11 Pro's retail price in...
Nokia G400
5 mins ago
Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

In Pakistan, the Nokia G400 5G costs Rs 40,300. In USD, this...
Vivo V23e
6 mins ago
Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan The Vivo V23e costs Rs. 52,999 in...
Adsence Ad 300X600