04th Mar, 2022. 05:55 pm
Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plan: Key facts about Russia’s attack on the Zaporizhzhia 

Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plan
Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plan: Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russians of deliberately shooting at the six reactors of the di Zaporizhzhia plant.

According to the Ukrainian leader, troops use thermal imaging tanks to attack the plant.

Zelensky raises concerns about the “global catastrophe” that occurred at Chernobyl in 1986.

And experts warn that the consequences of a meltdown in Zaporizhzhia would be far worse.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire was sparked by artillery shells.

Firefighters arrive at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant around 4:00 a.m. Friday, according to tori land.

Dem extinguish di fire in di Zaporizhzhya NPP training building.

“No victims dey for di fire,” writes the State Emergency Service on its social media accounts.

Di fire burned Zaporizhzhia for at least four hours before being extinguished at around 06:20 a.m. local time on Friday.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant significance

Between 1984 and 1995, dem built di Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Di plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, is the world’s ninth largest.

E have six reactors, each of which generates 950MW.

The nuclear power plant has a total capacity of 5,700MW.

In normal times, they generate one-fifth of Ukraine’s electricity and nearly half of the energy generated by nuclear power plants.

Di power plant for Enerhodar is located in south-east Ukraine on the banks of the Dnieper River’s Kakhovka reservoir.

E dey about 200 kilometres from di Donbas region and 550 kilometres south-east of Kyiv.

No release of radioactive material – International Atomic Energy Agency

Just a few moments ago, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency held a press conference on the situation in Ukraine.

Rafael Mariano Grossi’s briefing began around 10:30 a.m., after Russia took control of the Zaprizhia nuclear power plant, which is located within Ukraine.

Grossi confam say di Zaprizhhia nuclear plant is now under Russian control.

However, they claim that Ukrainians are still present in the control room.

After I return from my mission to Iran, I will make a request for a negotiation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Director General has stated that he intends to consult with Ukraine and Russia.

At the moment, di radiation monitoring system for di plant and oda safety concerns are normal, e adds.

IAEA is an acronym for the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is the world’s central intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical cooperation in the nuclear field.

Di agency works to ensure that nuclear science and technology are used in a safe, secure, and peaceful manner.

They also help to maintain international peace and security, as well as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine tok say Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Friday morning.

Russian troops don seize di Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, di Ukrainian authorities tok.

“Operational personnel dey monitoring di condition of power units,” one local authority tok on social media, quoted by Reuters news agency.

Station personnel dey continue to work and monitor di state of the power units, dem tok.

Fire bin break out at di plant some hours ago – na di largest for Europe largest – after shelling attack by Russian forces.

