Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plan: Key facts about Russia’s attack on the Zaporizhzhia 

Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plan: Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russians of deliberately shooting at the six reactors of the di Zaporizhzhia plant.

According to the Ukrainian leader, troops use thermal imaging tanks to attack the plant.

Zelensky raises concerns about the “global catastrophe” that occurred at Chernobyl in 1986.

And experts warn that the consequences of a meltdown in Zaporizhzhia would be far worse.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire was sparked by artillery shells.

Firefighters arrive at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant around 4:00 a.m. Friday, according to tori land.

Dem extinguish di fire in di Zaporizhzhya NPP training building.

“No victims dey for di fire,” writes the State Emergency Service on its social media accounts.

Di fire burned Zaporizhzhia for at least four hours before being extinguished at around 06:20 a.m. local time on Friday.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant significance

Between 1984 and 1995, dem built di Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zaporizhzhia NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Di plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, is the world’s ninth largest. E have six reactors, each of which generates 950MW. The nuclear power plant has a total capacity of 5,700MW. In normal times, they generate one-fifth of Ukraine’s electricity and nearly half of the energy generated by nuclear power plants. Di power plant for Enerhodar is located in south-east Ukraine on the banks of the Dnieper River’s Kakhovka reservoir. E dey about 200 kilometres from di Donbas region and 550 kilometres south-east of Kyiv. No release of radioactive material – International Atomic Energy Agency