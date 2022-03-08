UN reiterates to advance participation of Libyan women in decision-making

TRIPOLI, March 8 (Xinhua) — The United National Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to advance participation of women in decision-making in the country.

“Today, the world celebrates International Women’s Day under the theme of ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,’ focusing on the acts of courage and determination of women and girls around the world to challenge entrenched patterns of discrimination and inequality wherever they exist,” UNSMIL said in a statement on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

“The United Nations in Libya reiterates its full commitment to work with all Libyans to advance the meaningful participation of women and their crucial role at all decision-making levels and the full integration of their perspectives in the three intra-Libyan dialogue tracks,” the statement said.

The Mission said that participation of Libyan women in decision-making positions and their inclusion in economic, political and social life remains low.

The Mission also called for the immediate release of Siham Sergewa, a member of the House of Representatives (parliament), who was abducted in 2019 by unidentified gunmen in eastern Libya and taken to an unknown location.

“Violence, intimidation, and arbitrary detention against women in general as well as human rights defenders, activists, journalists, and women politicians in Libya must cease,” the statement said.