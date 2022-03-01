Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

01st Mar, 2022. 11:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

UN roots for innovations to restore oceans’ health amid rising pollution

Xinhua Xinhua

01st Mar, 2022. 11:33 pm
UN roots for innovations to restore oceans' health amid rising pollution

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

NAIROBI, March 1 (Xinhua) — The United Nations has called for the use of science-based innovative solutions in order to halt the decline in the health of oceans globally.

Peter Thomson, the special envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Ocean, said Monday that science has the solution that is crucial toward restoring the health of marine and coastal ecosystems.

“The international community needs to produce solutions that could lead to starting a new chapter in the global ocean action,” Thomson said at a forum on oceans held on the sidelines of the fifth resumed session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) underway in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Thomson emphasized there was an urgent need to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development and for use by future generations.

He observed that for a long time micro-plastics have unleashed health challenges to consumers of ocean resources.

Inger Andersen, the executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said that oceans must be kept healthy since millions of populations globally rely on them for survival while urging nations to embrace the blue economy since it is part of the solution to the growing ocean pollution and the climate crisis.

She urged UN member states to take keen attention to climate change, plastic pollution and biodiversity loss in order to transform livelihoods and emphasized the need to embark on the transfer of technology and finance to save the planet from the global crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, pollution and waste.

She also called on fishing communities to embrace sustainable fisheries and ensure that plastics are not thrown into the water systems.

Macharia Kamau, the principal secretary in the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, observed that low funding toward blue oceans is part of the delay in meeting the fourteenth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG14), adding that 2 percent of funds that have been allocated through green climate projects is not enough for the island states and oceans programs.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Civilian casualties, infrastructure damage in Ukraine

GENEVA - As heavy fighting continues in Ukraine, reports of civilian casualties...
6 hours ago
Russia's use of cluster bomb in Ukraine ‘may be a war crime’

Amnesty International has condemned Russia's alleged use of cluster munitions in Ukraine,...
6 hours ago
What exactly is the "vacuum bomb" that Ukraine claims Russia is using

As the war rages in and around Kyiv, Ukraine's ambassador to the...
6 hours ago
Russia used a powerful vacuum bomb on Ukraine, according to an envoy

Russia used a powerful vacuum bomb during its invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's...
7 hours ago
UN estimates one million people displaced inside Ukraine

STOCKHOLM - An estimated one million people have been displaced inside Ukraine...
7 hours ago
Putin's friend objects to 'fratricidal' war

PARIS - French actor Gerard Depardieu, a friend of Russian President Vladimir...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa
4 mins ago
CAOS Gen Bajwa urges Baloch youth to join law enforcement agencies

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said...
Cain Velasquez
4 mins ago
Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder

Cain Velasquez, a former UFC champion, has been arrested on an attempted...
Prince Charles
11 mins ago
Prince Charles provides an update on the Queen’s health and breaks his silence on the Ukraine invasion

The Queen is "a lot better now," according to the Prince of...
Queen
17 mins ago
Following the diagnosis of Covid, the Queen ‘greets William and Kate, as well as the royal children.’

According to reports, the Queen met with William and Kate and enjoyed...
Adsence Ad 300X600