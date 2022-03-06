Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 12:40 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

UN watchdog expresses ‘deep concern’ over Ukraine nuclear power plant

AFP News Agency

07th Mar, 2022. 12:40 am
UN watchdog expresses 'deep concern' over Ukraine nuclear power plant

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

VIENNA, March 6, 2022 (AFP) – The UN nuclear watchdog on Sunday expressed “deep concern” over reports that communication from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant seized by Russia in Ukraine has been disrupted.

Invading Russian forces attacked and seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that Ukraine informed it that the plant management is now under orders from the commander of the Russian forces.

Ukraine has also reported that the Russian forces have switched off some mobile networks and the internet, and that telephone lines, emails and fax were not functioning anymore.

They said mobile phone communication was still possible with poor quality, the IAEA said.

“I’m extremely concerned about these developments that were reported to me today,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

“In order to be able to operate the plant safely and securely, management and staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions without undue external interference or pressure,” he added.

He expressed “deep concern” over “the deteriorating situation regarding vital communications between the regulator and the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant)”.

“Reliable communications between the regulator and the operator are a critical part of overall nuclear safety and security,” he said.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured French President Emmanuel Macron of the “physical and nuclear safety” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to the Kremlin.

Grossi offered Friday to travel to Ukraine to negotiate with Kyiv and Moscow and ensure the security of Ukraine’s nuclear sites.

The offer came hours after Russian forces seized control of Zaporizhzhia after a battle with Ukrainian troops that caused a fire and fears of an accident.

Read More

3 hours ago
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout

MOSCOW, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Black market fears, problems with online payments...
3 hours ago
Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through 'negotiation or war': Elysee

PARIS, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart...
3 hours ago
Defeating Putin in Ukraine could take years: Dominic Raab

Vladimir Putin's conquest of Ukraine may take years, Britain's deputy prime minister...
4 hours ago
Cilla Black death: How did Cilla Black pass away? What was the cause of death for the celebrity?

Cilla Black passed away on August 1, 2015. The legendary singer rose...
4 hours ago
Iowa Tornado kills at least 7, including 2 children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Residents of the Madison County town of...
5 hours ago
Economic Watch: Oil prices expected to rise after new highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on

LONDON, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Another strong week for oil ended as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
3 mins ago
Meghan Markle may be questioned under oath as she faces a new legal battle, according to reports

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's sweetheart, is set to be questioned under oath...
Sophie Turner
6 mins ago
Sophie Turner’s most recent outing with Nick Jonas fuels pregnancy speculation

Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star, stepped out in a chic...
Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme
8 mins ago
PM Imran to launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration scheme in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Riyayat Ration Scheme in a...
Prince Charles
9 mins ago
Prince Charles is planning to ‘formalise the monarchy’s slimming down.’

Prince Charles has ideas about how the monarchy should look in the...
Adsence Ad 300X600