US journalist Brett Renaud was KILLED by Russia’s forces as they attacked a military base near Poland

According to Kyiv police, an American journalist was killed by Russian troops in Ukraine while covering the war.

Reporter Brent Renaud was allegedly assassinated in Irpin, just outside of the capital.

The news comes as Russian airstrikes have killed at least 35 people at a military base near Poland’s border.

The base is where foreign instructors were assisting Ukrainians, but it is unknown if they were present at the time.

At the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, foreign military instructors have worked.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military base near Lviv, injuring 57 people, as Kyiv warns Vladimir Putin not to start “provoking” Nato countries.

According to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Putin’s forces have also ‘abducted the mayor of the southern city of Dniprorudne.’

This is the second Ukrainian mayor to be ‘abducted’ in the last three days, following the detention of the mayor of nearby Melitopol on Friday.

Martin Roberts reveals he’s halfway through 26-hour ‘mercy dash’ to drop supplies in Ukraine

Martin Roberts, star of HOMES UNDER THE HAMMER, has revealed that he is halfway through a 26-hour “mercy dash” in Ukraine.

In a video update, the TV star admitted to driving through France in the middle of the night.

Martin, 58, appeared exhausted as he filmed from his phone while standing behind a van filled to the brim with supplies.

He admitted that he had only gotten a few hours of sleep as he prepared for the next leg of his journey through Germany and Poland.

It comes just days after the actor revealed his intention to drive the packed van across Europe to aid those affected by Putin’s attacks in Ukraine.

The New York Times have released a statement

The New York Times (NYT) has stated that they are ‘deeply saddened’ to learn of Brent Renaud’s death.

They have confirmed, however, that he was not currently employed by the New York Times and was wearing a badge that had been assigned to him’many years ago.’