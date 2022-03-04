Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 10:58 pm
Venus Morris Griffin, an Augusta Realtor, goes viral on Instagram after sharing her story of abuse and survival

Venus Morris Griffin

Venus Morris Griffin, an Augusta Realtor, goes viral on Instagram after sharing her storey of abuse and survival

While driving around Augusta, you may have noticed large billboards that were blacked out except for a white letter “V” in the centre. Venus Morris Griffin, an Augusta Realtor, is the woman behind the ‘V’ billboards, and she’s going viral on Instagram with her inspiring storey of survival.

Venus is telling her story

Griffin’s storey has inspired women all over the world after thirteen posts, thousands of comments, thousands of shares, and thousands of likes.

Venus thanks the creator of “Humans of New York,” Bandon Stanton, in the comment thread of her 13th and final post.

in a series of 13 Instagram posts on the Humans of New York page.

She tells how she fell in love with Tripp Morris, married him, had a family with him, and then found herself in the middle of a nightmare. “You’d think I hate him, but I can’t,” she begins her first post. Because I cared about him. Everybody did. I can’t tell you how many people approached me and told me, “You are married to the greatest man.” The same post concludes with Tripp in jail and Venus just starting to tell her story of what was to come.

Venus describes her life with Tripp and then discovering he was living a double life and would later be found guilty on a variety of charges, including child molestation, in a series of posts.

John (Tripp) Morris III is serving a 45-year prison sentence for two counts of aggravated child molestation.

Griffin’s storey was first posted on “Humans of New York” on Thursday, March 3rd, in the morning. By the evening, the first Facebook post had received over 88,000 likes, 10,000 comments, and 4,000 shares.

Visit “Humans of New York” on Instagram or Facebook to read Venus Morris Grififn’s storey.

“Humans of New York” has over 11 million Instagram followers. People from all walks of life are featured in the account, along with their stories of love, loss, perseverance, and survival.

