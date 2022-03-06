Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 10:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Violence breaks out among fans during a football match in Mexico, killing up to 17 people and injuring 22 others

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 10:18 pm
football match in Mexico

Violence breaks out among fans during a football match in Mexico, killing up to 17 people and injuring 22 others

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

QUERETARO: According to The Mirror, at least 17 people were killed and 22 others were injured when fans began fighting during a football match in Mexico on Sunday.

During the game, fans of the reigning Atlas team clashed with Queretaro fans, forcing the game to be called off in the middle. The Mexican Football Federation has cancelled all of Sunday’s games in the aftermath of the incident.

The game between Queretaro and Atlas was in its 63rd minute at the La Corregidora stadium in Queretaro — the ninth round of the 2022 Clausura football tournament — when fights between opposing fans erupted.

As security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety. However, some of the angry fans instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the locker room.

Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over each other and others cowering under a shower of furious kicks and punches.

A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) monitor was destroyed during the clashes, with images posted to social media showing injured fans lying prostrate.

“The Mexican Football Federation regrets and condemns the events that occurred this afternoon at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro, in the match between Queretaro and Atlas,” a statement by Mexican Football Federation said.

“The Mexican Football Federation regrets and condemns the events that occurred this afternoon at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro, during the game between Queretaro and Atlas,” the Mexican Football Federation said in a statement.

They went on to say that any form of violence in a football game is unacceptable because the goal is “healthy coexistence.”

On Twitter, the executive president of Liga-MX in Mexico slammed the events, writing: “Those responsible for the stadium’s lack of security will be held to a high standard of punishment. Our players’ and fans’ safety is a top priority!”

In a statement, the Atlas club demanded that authorities and the league investigate the fight in order to determine “responsibilities to those involved” and ensure that “the full force of the law will be applied.”

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Deji vs Alex Wassabi LIVE : Wassabi WINS on a split decision after a spectator INVADES the ring during the main event – updates

Deji vs Alex Wassabi LIVE: During the second round, a spectator jumped...
2 hours ago
Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev's 434 Test wickets record

MOHALI: In the second Test against Sri Lanka, India's Ravichandran Ashwin eclipsed...
2 hours ago
Ind vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja's five wickets helps India to dismiss Sri Lanka for 174

MOHALI: On day three, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets to...
2 hours ago
Ind vs SL: Rohit Sharma praises Ravindra Jadeja's all-round skills after Test win

MOHALI: After the team's stunning Test win against Sri Lanka on Sunday,...
3 hours ago
UFC 272 results: In the first round, Sergey Spivak destroys Greg Hardy with vicious ground and pound

Sergey Spivak dispatched Greg Hardy quickly to kick off the UFC 272...
3 hours ago
Pak vs Aus: Usman Khawaja misses century for Australia in first Test

RAWALPINDI: As Australia made a solid response to Pakistan on the third...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ukraine is Europe's 'fastest growing refugee' crisis since WWII
4 mins ago
Ukraine is Europe’s ‘fastest growing refugee’ crisis since WWII

GENEVA, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion...
insect bites
4 mins ago
After a mysterious insect bites her during a safari, a woman’s legs swell and develop multiple ulcers

HECKMONDWIKE: A 48-year-old woman from Yorkshire received the shock of her life...
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout
11 mins ago
Russia scrambles to contain sanctions fallout

MOSCOW, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Black market fears, problems with online payments...
Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through 'negotiation or war': Elysee
17 mins ago
Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through ‘negotiation or war’: Elysee

PARIS, March 6, 2022 (AFP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told French counterpart...
Adsence Ad 300X600