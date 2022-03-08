Vladimir Putin’s lovechild Luiza Rozova mysteriously vanishes from social media and disappears ‘into bunker.’

Vladimir Putin’s “secret daughter” has abruptly shut down her social media accounts following a wave of extreme trolling over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Luiza Rozova, a student in St Petersburg, has deleted her Instagram account.

Since the war began, she had been bombarded with hostile posts, one of which read, “Are you sitting in the bunker?? “Are you a rat?”

Luiza is the daughter of Svetlana Krivonogikh, 45, a cleaner-turned-multimillionaire who is now a part-owner of a major Russian bank and one of the country’s wealthiest women.

Svetlana, who owns a £3.1 million plush property in Monaco, has not responded to claims that her daughter was fathered by the Kremlin strongman, nor has Luiza, also known as Elizaveta, despite telling Russian GQ that she “probably” looks “similar” to a young Putin.

A message now reads in Russian, “User not found.”

According to one Instagram post by the 18-year-old, she is the “daughter of a murderer, war criminal, psychopath, and drug addict.”

Many posts featured the Ukrainian blue-and-yellow flag, and one stated, “The Russian nation must rise up against this dictator.”

“You don’t want to be associated with him.”

However, commenters strongly defended her, with one saying, “Don’t judge her…not it’s her fault.”

“She can’t do anything because she has a crazy father,” wrote another.

“Come on guys, she’s just a person,” said another. She is not at fault.”

However, a commenter named Martina responded, saying, “Yes, she is guilty of passive complicity.” It’s the same as most Germans during the Nazi era.”

“Call him – if he loves you… maybe you can convince him not to kill,” said another.

“Stop writing [that] she’s an innocent,” one objected. She is the devil’s daughter!

“At the very least, she could demonstrate that she does not agree with what her father is doing and thus influence him.”

“Putin doesn’t care about ordinary people, but his daughters may still mean something to him.”

“She keeps quiet because she knows that if she says anything bad to Daddy, she will lose access to big money, apartments, and expensive things.”

“Unfortunately, there are important things – and then there are things that are even more important.”

“Purses and villas appear to be more important to her than human life.”

Putin has two daughters with his ex-wife, former Kremlin official Lyudmila.

Similarly, neither Dr. Maria Vorontsova, 36, a geneticist, nor Katerina Tikhonova, 35, a high-kicking ‘rock’n’roll’ dancer-turned-mathematician, has commented on the war.

According to reports, Putin has hidden some family members in a neutral Swiss chalet, while another version claims they are in a five-star hi-tech nuclear bunker in Siberia.

There is speculation that he has up to four children with Olympic Gold medalist rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, 38, who is now a high-earning media mogul in Moscow and rarely seen in public.

This would make the Kremlin tycoon a father of seven children.

Luiza has a higher online public profile and has faced backlash over her comments about Ukraine.

“How are you in the bunker?” one commenter asked.

“While you’re fluffing around in Monaco, people of your generation are dying in Ukraine because of your father,” a troll who suspected she was in her mother’s Mediterranean hideaway said.

“When your father is sent to The Hague, your fate will be similar to that of Marija Milosevic.”

“SHOW ME YOUR FACE, COWARD!”

“Young Russian soldiers are being sent to Ukraine with no knowledge of where they are, who they fight, or what they do,” she was told.

“The Russian economy is collapsing, and it is approaching absolute zero.”

“You will soon, if not already, be unable to use Netflix, Spotify, social media apps, pay with Google and Apple Pay, and boycott and exit Russia.”

Luiza was also told: “Many Ukrainians have forgotten about what sleep is, and even more so in bed.

“After all, falling asleep, many of us run the risk of not waking up.

“People spend the night in basements like rats because bombs are falling from the sky and rockets are coming.

“All you need is not to be silent, not to stand aside.

“ Tell people the truth about what is happening in Ukraine!

“We want to live in peace and sleep peacefully in our beds, to know that in the morning our relatives and friends will be alive.”