Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:43 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vladimir Putin’s’secret love child’ trolled Ukraine’s invasion on social media

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 07:43 pm
Luiza Rozova
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Following Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s’secret daughter’ is being trolled on social media.

Luiza Rozova, an 18-year-old student in St. Petersburg, is rumoured to be the Moscow leader’s secret daughter and has received angry messages and jokes online.

“Are you sitting in the bunker?” one message asked. “Are you a rat?”

Others chastised her for her lavish lifestyle, despite the fact that Putin’s actions have resulted in thousands of deaths and untold suffering for millions of people.

Luzia is the daughter of Svetlana Krivonogikh, 45, a cleaner turned multimillionaire who now owns a stake in a major Russian bank.

Svetlana owns an opulent £3.1 million Monaco mansion and has not commented on claims that Putin fathered her daughter.

She did, however, tell Russian GQ that she “likely” looks “similar” to a young Vlad.

Putin has never acknowledged Luzia as his daughter in public.

Luiza, who has 84,000 subscribers, stopped publicly posting five months ago, raising suspicions that Putin had put a gag order on her.

Her Instagram account, however, remains visible, and one post on the 18-year-account old’s claims she is the “daughter of a murderer, war criminal, psychopath, and drug addict.”

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Adidas latest to close Russia stores following invasion

FRANKFURT - German sportswear group Adidas is temporarily closing its stores in...
3 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio donates $10 million to help Ukraine in the war

Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood star, has donated $10 million to aid Ukraine...
4 hours ago
Everything you need to know of International Women’s Day!

You might know women’s day due to many reasons, for the feminist...
4 hours ago
Washington sends 840,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Uganda

WASHINGTON: The United States is shipping 840,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's...
8 hours ago
Aussie researcher warns of deadly risk of novel flu viruses

SYDNEY - The reopening of Australia's international borders following a two-year closure...
8 hours ago
Dutch aid groups raise 106 mn euros for Ukraine

THE HAGUE - More than 106 million euros have been collected in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Kacha Badam
20 seconds ago
Watch: PV Sindhu Dances to the Viral Kacha Badam, her dance goes viral

The Kacha Badam craze, which is sweeping the internet and having people...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
1 min ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 8th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs139.500 and...
Luiza Rozova
5 mins ago
Vladimir Putin’s lovechild Luiza Rozova mysteriously vanishes from social media and disappears ‘into bunker.’

Vladimir Putin's "secret daughter" has abruptly shut down her social media accounts...
Australia
9 mins ago
WWC 2022: Australia beat Pakistan by seven-wicket

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: With a convincing seven-wicket win against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui...
Adsence Ad 300X600