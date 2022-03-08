Vladimir Putin’s’secret love child’ trolled Ukraine’s invasion on social media

Following Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s’secret daughter’ is being trolled on social media.

Luiza Rozova, an 18-year-old student in St. Petersburg, is rumoured to be the Moscow leader’s secret daughter and has received angry messages and jokes online.

“Are you sitting in the bunker?” one message asked. “Are you a rat?”

Others chastised her for her lavish lifestyle, despite the fact that Putin’s actions have resulted in thousands of deaths and untold suffering for millions of people.

Luzia is the daughter of Svetlana Krivonogikh, 45, a cleaner turned multimillionaire who now owns a stake in a major Russian bank.

Svetlana owns an opulent £3.1 million Monaco mansion and has not commented on claims that Putin fathered her daughter.

She did, however, tell Russian GQ that she “likely” looks “similar” to a young Vlad.

Putin has never acknowledged Luzia as his daughter in public.

Luiza, who has 84,000 subscribers, stopped publicly posting five months ago, raising suspicions that Putin had put a gag order on her.

Her Instagram account, however, remains visible, and one post on the 18-year-account old’s claims she is the “daughter of a murderer, war criminal, psychopath, and drug addict.”