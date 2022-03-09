Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:57 am
Colorado plane crash today

WATCH VIDEO: Colorado plane crash today – Flames engulf the aircraft after it collides with the E-470 highway in Denver

AFTER crashing near a Colorado highway on Tuesday, a SMALL PLANE burst into flames.

The crash happened around 2.22 p.m. local time near Centennial Airport, which is located southeast of Denver.

Images from the scene showed the plane burning on the ground next to the road.

According to CBS Denver, two passengers safely exited the plane after the crash on E-470 near Jamaica Street.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, they were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but their injuries appeared to be minor (SMFR).

According to an SMFR public information officer, the pilot purposefully avoided all cars while crash-landing in the area.

“Sometimes we have to look for small miracles, and today’s small miracle is that the pilot and passenger were able to walk away,” said a spokesperson.

The Cessna P210N single-engine, six-passenger plane was flying from south to north when it crashed south of Centennial Airport.

The highway’s northbound and southbound on-ramps were both closed while officials investigated.

As of Tuesday night, the cause of the crash was still being investigated.

 

