Weeping Russian influencer slammed for lamenting lost income due to Instagram ban in the midst of Ukraine bloodshed

A RUSSIAN Instagram influencer sobbed as she lamented the loss of her income as a result of Putin’s ban on Western social media.

After five years of building up her online profile, the blogger told fans she was in the first stage of grief.

According to Facebook owner Meta, approximately 80 million users in Russia will be disconnected from Instagram on Monday.

Moscow has designated the US firm as an extremist organisation and opened a criminal investigation against it.

“Do you think that for me, as an Instagram influencer, this is a source of income?” the influencer asked as she sobbed in a video.

“It’s all life to me, it’s the soul.” It’s the only thing that causes me to wake up and fall asleep.

She was, however, accused of ignoring those who died as a result of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The video was shared by the media platform NEXTA, which exposes Russian life under Putin, with the caption: “She doesn’t care about the thousands of dead people, including her compatriots.”

“Obviously, her main concern right now is that she won’t be able to post pictures of restaurant food.”

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s media regulator, announced on Friday that Instagram access would be restricted due to “calls to commit violent acts.”

It came after Meta confirmed that it had temporarily relaxed rules to allow violent messages against Russian forces, such as “death to Russian invaders.”

Other Russian Instagram models, including Liza Lukasheva and Anna Ivanova, have posted farewell messages.

They have urged their followers to migrate to other platforms, such as Telegram.

“Thank you for everything,” Liza said to her one million followers.

“I’m very upset that we could be lost, never to be found again,” she added. “I’m basically a hopeless case.”

“Millions of stories, thousands of posts, thousands of happy moments shared with you, your support, love, music that I could have shared with you, all of this united us into one big insta-family,” Anna wrote to her 4.4 million Instagram followers.