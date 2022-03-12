Western officials are concerned that Putin will use chemical weapons against civilians in Ukraine

EVIL Spies fear that Vladimir Putin will use horrifying chemical weapons as he “tightens the noose” around Ukraine.

Spooks are concerned that the murderous tyrant could sink even lower by unleashing terrifying toxins on civilians.

Western officials are concerned about a repeat of the atrocities that occurred during Putin’s friend Bashar al-use Assad’s of sarin, chlorine, and mustard gas in Syria.

“We have good reason to be concerned about the potential use of non-conventional weapons,” they said this afternoon.

“Partly because we’ve seen what’s happened in other theatres, such as Syria… it’s a serious concern for us.”

Over several years, the Kremlin backed Syria’s despot as he butchered civilians with chemical weapons.

Weaponizing nerve agents and poisonous gas is a war crime that would strengthen Putin’s case for prosecution at The Hague.

Boris Johnson believes the threshold has already been reached, citing the bombing of fleeing families during a Russian “ceasefire.”

Ukrainian officials claimed today that Russian air strikes bombed a maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol, which is under siege.

“There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless,” the Prime Minister said.

According to Western officials, the humanitarian situation is “obviously terrible and worsening” as Putin violates ceasefires to attack fleeing families.

While Putin miscalculated – and disgusted even his own citizens – with the barbaric invasion, intelligence indicates that Kyiv will face a devastating onslaught.

“They’re tightening the noose,” one official said. I believe they are repositioning themselves and learning from their experiences thus far.