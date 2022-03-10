Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:33 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Why did Elon Musk and Grimes split?

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 09:33 pm
Elon Musk
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ELON Musk and Jennifer Grimes divorced just a year after the birth of their first child.

Despite the fact that Space X founder Elon Musk has stated that the couple will continue to co-parent their son X A-Xii, it has been revealed that Grimes and Musk secretly welcomed their second child in March 2022.

Who was Musk dating?

Musk, 50, was dating Grimes, a 33-year-old Canadian singer.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

In 2018, the two confirmed their relationship by attending the Met Gala together.

Why did the couple break up?

Musk and Grimes dated for three years before splitting up.

Musk stated that his work at SpaceX and Tesla keeps him in Texas or travelling abroad, whereas Grimes is usually in Los Angeles.

Musk told Page Six on September 24, 2021: “We are semi-separated, but we still love each other and see each other frequently.

“It’s mostly because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling internationally, whereas her work is primarily in Los Angeles.”

“She’s now staying with me, and Baby X is in the next room.”

On September 13, 2021, Grimes was seen walking the red carpet alone at the Met Gala in New York.

Who are Musk’s exes?

Musk was married to Justine Wilson, a writer.

They have five sons together: twins, 17 years old, and triplets, 15 years old.

He was also married twice to actress Talulah Riley.

Musk allegedly dated Amber Heard for a year following her split from Johnny Depp.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Grimes, Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend, is who she claims to be

GRIMES is a Canadian pop singer who is expecting a child with...
1 hour ago
Live updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin's'red line' on chemical weapons could lead to Nato intervention as Russian elites are 'deployed.'

VLADIMIR PUTIN has been accused of genocide following Russia's "barbaric" bombing of...
2 hours ago
Brazil's Petrobras hikes prices, ignoring Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 10, 2022 (AFP) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras...
2 hours ago
Harrowing images show Ukrainians burying loved ones in mass graves following the 'apocalyptic' Russian bombing of Mariupol.

Following heavy shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, corpses are placed...
2 hours ago
Lebanese PM urges UN to boost international support for Lebanon

BEIRUT, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday...
2 hours ago
Macao explores diversified financial cooperation with Luxembourg

MACAO, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Khloé Kardashian
28 mins ago
Khloé Kardashian on Spreading Happiness, Misogynistic Media, and Why Tabloids Are Still Harmful

When "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" first aired, Kendall and Kylie Jenner...
tattoos
33 mins ago
I spent £50,000 getting tattoos on myself, but some secret only my husband is allowed to see

A TATTOOED-UP MOTHER COVERED IN MARVEL CHARACTERS has revealed that not all...
Jerry Jones
38 mins ago
Woman sues Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, claiming he is her biological father

Dallas, Texas — A 25-year-old North Texas woman is suing Dallas Cowboys...
Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices
41 mins ago
Stocks close bullish on declining oil prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse opened on a positive note and stayed in...
Adsence Ad 300X600