Why did Elon Musk and Grimes split?

ELON Musk and Jennifer Grimes divorced just a year after the birth of their first child.

Despite the fact that Space X founder Elon Musk has stated that the couple will continue to co-parent their son X A-Xii, it has been revealed that Grimes and Musk secretly welcomed their second child in March 2022.

Who was Musk dating?

Musk, 50, was dating Grimes, a 33-year-old Canadian singer.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

In 2018, the two confirmed their relationship by attending the Met Gala together.

Why did the couple break up?

Musk and Grimes dated for three years before splitting up.

Musk stated that his work at SpaceX and Tesla keeps him in Texas or travelling abroad, whereas Grimes is usually in Los Angeles.

Musk told Page Six on September 24, 2021: “We are semi-separated, but we still love each other and see each other frequently.

“It’s mostly because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling internationally, whereas her work is primarily in Los Angeles.”

“She’s now staying with me, and Baby X is in the next room.”

On September 13, 2021, Grimes was seen walking the red carpet alone at the Met Gala in New York.

Who are Musk’s exes?

Musk was married to Justine Wilson, a writer.

They have five sons together: twins, 17 years old, and triplets, 15 years old.

He was also married twice to actress Talulah Riley.

Musk allegedly dated Amber Heard for a year following her split from Johnny Depp.