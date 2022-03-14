Why did the Queen make Barack Obama leave the state banquet early?

Even for the most important of guests, such as the Obama family, the Queen does not deviate from her schedule in the least.

The Queen apparently wanted to end a state banquet with then-President Barack Obama and then-First Lady Michelle Obama by hitting the snooze button.

Former UK chancellor of the exchange George Osborne was tasked with giving orders to one of the world’s most powerful and influential people.

In his book, Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II, he wrote about how Barack was having the time of his life at the banquet but had to leave early because his enjoyment was cut short: “Obama had been having so much fun that the Queen had taken the Chancellor of the Exchequer aside to ask if he could discreetly inform the US President that it was bedtime.

“I just said, “Yes, Ma’am,” recalls George Osborne. ‘I saw Obama with a drink in his hand, and I was thinking, ‘What do I do?’ I couldn’t simply cut in and say, ‘Oh, the Queen wants you to go to bed.’

“He was saved, thankfully, by the Queen’s private secretary, who gently nudged proceedings.