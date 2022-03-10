Adsence Ads 300X250
10th Mar, 2022. 09:55 pm
Wilderness Festival 2022: Jungle and Underworld announced and here’s how to buy tickets

Wilderness Festival 2022: WILDERNESS Festival has announced its 2022 lineup, and it’s bigger than ever.

Years and Years, Jungle, and Underworld will all be headlining the boutique festival, and if you’re thinking about purchasing tickets, here’s everything you need to know.

The Wilderness Festival is returning in 2022, and it appears to be bigger than ever.

Years and Years, Jungle, and Underworld have all been announced as headliners.

Róisn Muprhy, Peggy Gou, Jordan Rakei, Gabriels, Craig Charles, and Binker and Moses are among those joining the party in 2022.

Set your alarms for March 14 at 10 a.m. to purchase tickets through Ticktemaster.

Queer House Party, The Guilty Feminist podcast, Fèmmme Fraîche, and Women in Jazz will also be featured, as well as live theatre, talks and debates, and feasting and dining tents.

Wilderness takes place in Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, and this year’s event is sure to be a hit, so here’s what you need to know about getting tickets.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wilderness Festival (@wildernesshq)

When is Wilderness 2022?

Wilderness 2022 takes place 4- 7 August 2022 – there’s not long to wait!

Where is Wilderness 2022?

Wilderness takes place at Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire.

You can find more info on how to get to Wilderness in Oxfordshire here.

Who is headlining Wilderness 2022?

The first acts have been announced with appearances from:

  • Years and Years
  • Jungle
  • Underworld
  • Róisín Muprhy
  • Peggy Gou
  • Jordan Rakei
  • Gabriels
  • Craig Charles
  • Binker
  • Mose

Can you camp at Wilderness 2022?

Yes, festival fans can camp at Wilderness.

There are a number of options to choose from when you purchase your ticket including:

  • General Camping
  • Family Camping
  • Boutique Camping
  • Meadow Camping
  • Quiet Camping
  • Live In Vehicle Camping

How much are Wilderness 2022 tickets?

Ticket prices will depend on which camping option you choose, but an adult ticket is priced from £205.

