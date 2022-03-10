Woman sues Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, claiming he is her biological father

Dallas, Texas — A 25-year-old North Texas woman is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father and that he paid her mother to keep the information hidden.

Alexandra Davis claims in a lawsuit filed last week in Dallas County that she was conceived as a result of a relationship Jones had with her mother, Cynthia Davis, in the mid-1990s, according to The Dallas Morning News.

According to court documents, Davis and her mother reached an agreement in which Jones agreed to financially support them as long as they did not publicly identify him as her father. According to court documents, a hearing is scheduled for March 31.

Alexandra Davis is asking the court to rule that if she attempts to establish legally that Jones is her father, she is not legally bound by an agreement between Jones and her mother. Jones denied being the father at the time of the agreement in 1998.

The documents could not be accessed by the Associated Press because they were temporarily sealed pending a hearing on Jones’ motion to keep them sealed.

Jones’ personal spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by CBS Dallas. Jones’ spokesman, Jim Wilkinson, declined to comment to the AP.

The newspaper was unable to reach Alexandra Davis or her attorney for comment. Her mother declined to make a statement to the newspaper.

According to the Morning News, it’s unclear why Alexandra Davis filed the lawsuit now, but the suit “mentions health concerns of her mother.”

According to the lawsuit, Alexandra Davis feared losing Jones’ financial support if she revealed to anyone that he was her father.

According to the newspaper, “According to the lawsuit, the only time she revealed her father’s identity was when she needed FBI security clearance to work in the White House for President Donald Trump. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works for U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Amarillo, Texas.”

Jackson served as chief White House physician during both the Obama and Trump administrations.

Cynthia Davis was estranged from her husband when she met Jones, according to court documents. According to court documents, she was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines at the airport in Little Rock, Arkansas.

According to court documents, Jones “pursued” Cynthia Davis and the two began dating. The length of the relationship is unknown.

Cynthia Davis and her husband filed for divorce shortly after Alexandra Davis was born on December 16, 1996. During the divorce proceedings, genetic testing revealed that Alexandra Davis was not Cynthia Davis’ husband’s child. When the divorce was finalised, he was not ordered to pay child support, and Alexandra Davis did not have a legal father, according to court documents.

According to the lawsuit, Cynthia Davis informed Jones that he was Alexandra Davis’ biological father after receiving the test results. Jones, according to court documents, told Cynthia Davis that he was unable to have children.

Jones married his wife, Gene, in 1963. They have three children, all of whom work in the Cowboys’ front office. The team’s president and general manager is Jerry Jones.

According to court documents, the settlement called for Cynthia Davis to receive a lump sum payment of $375,000, and Alexandra Davis to receive “certain monthly, annual, and special funding” from the trusts until she turned 21. The younger Davis also received lump sum payments at the ages of 24, 26, and 28.

According to the newspaper, Alexandra Davis and her mother appeared in the final season of “Big Rich Texas,” a Dallas-area reality show. Cynthia Davis’s representatives stated at the time that she was supported by a trust fund.

According to court documents, Alexandra Davis grew up in the Dallas area and attended Southern Methodist University. Jones has communicated with Cynthia Davis, but he and Alexandra Davis have never met, according to the lawsuit.