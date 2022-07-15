$15K bounty offered in Chicago shooting of Gianno Caldwell’s brother

Gianno Caldwell’s 18-year-old brother Christian was shot and killed on June 24.

Crime Stoppers however offers a $15,000 reward for information.

Caldwell criticizes the city’s “soft on crime” practices that release repeat offenders.

Advertisement

Gianno Caldwell’s brother Christian was shot and died on June 24. A month has passed with no arrests or other developments.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to Christian’s and two others’ arrests.

Christian didn’t know the other two victims because he was out with pals.

“We’re imploring anyone who knows the information to come forward,” Caldwell said. ” Tips will be kept anonymous and rewarded. We wish Christian well. Our family wants justice.

Caldwell enjoys when cops update him and hates it when they don’t. Last month, he added, the Chicago Police Department was silent and talked (CPD).

“We’ve had some excellent talks, but CPD has been quiet,” he remarked. “I don’t want the horrific murders piling up on their desks to dull their sense of terror. I demand justice for my brother Christian and all the other Chicago murder victims.

Advertisement

The fact that Christian’s killers are at large could lead to additional innocent deaths.

Caldwell: “We must work with cops. Statistics demonstrate that rising violence could damage many families, especially without a peace alliance.”

Chicagoans must trust CPD to share confidential information that could “save someone’s life,” he said.

Christian however remembered for his smile, love of family and friends, and passion for sports, video games, and music.

Caldwell criticizes the city’s “soft on crime” practices that release repeat offenders. Christian had nine siblings. This year marks his 18th birthday.

Chicago saw 800 homicides in 2021, the most in 25 years. Chicago reported in April that just half of CPD’s “solved” homicide cases led to criminal charges.

Advertisement

Also Read Biden could declare climate emergency – Kerry US climate envoy John Kerry says President Joe Biden is considering declaring...