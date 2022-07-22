22 people are killed by floods in southern Iran

22 people are killed by floods in southern Iran

  • According to a provincial official, at least 22 people were killed in flash floods brought on by torrential rains in the southern Iranian province of Fars
  • According to Khalil Abdollahi, director of the province’s crisis management division, who was cited by the unofficial news outlet Tasnim, at least one person was missing.
  • In the flood that swept 15 cars under the water, he said 55 people had been saved.
