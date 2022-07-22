22 people are killed by floods in southern Iran

- According to a provincial official, at least 22 people were killed in flash floods brought on by torrential rains in the southern Iranian province of Fars
According to a provincial official, at least 22 people were killed in flash floods brought on by torrential rains in the southern Iranian province of Fars
According to Khalil Abdollahi, director of the province’s crisis management division, who was cited by the unofficial news outlet Tasnim, at least one person was missing.
In the flood that swept 15 cars under the water, he said 55 people had been saved. According to official media, the governor of Fars province designated Sunday a day of mourning.
