Bruce Fenton, a GOP candidate running for New Hampshire’s Senate seat, begins his “Filibuster to rescue the filibuster” campaign Monday on a 24-hour webcast.

A filibuster is a political method in which one or more members argue for a long time to prevent the Senate from voting on measures.

During the first few hours of his protest, Fenton spoke to promote his initiative. he described why he was protesting and what he wanted voters to know

“I’m giving a long speech to honor the Senate filibuster.” I’ll see how long I can talk about freedom here. The Biden administration and others want to end the filibuster in the Senate. Fighting for it is crucial.

In an exclusive statement, Fenton said he hopes his work will “make everyone aware of the filibuster. The U.S. Senate needs people who know how to “filibuster.”

Most politicians can’t say more than five phrases without a teleprompter or cue.

President Biden has misunderstood his teleprompter, therefore he said this. Recently, the president was observed given “talking notes” that advised him what to do during a speech, including to “sit down.”

“What I’m doing is insane, but I like being able to talk to people, go off script, and answer questions,” Fenton said. It worries many lawmakers.

Fenton is competing for the GOP nomination in New Hampshire. He’s running on “Live Free or Die.”

He supports the 2nd Amendment and life. Maggie Hassan is running for re-election.

