3 accused of selling stolen ‘Hotel California’ lyrics and notes

Some 100 pages of handwritten notes and lyrics for “Hotel California” are valued at $1 million.

A biographer allegedly stole the manuscripts in the 1970s, sold them to two men who conspired to sell them.

Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi, and Edward Kosinski allegedly knew the records were stolen but conspired to sell them nevertheless.

Advertisement

NEW YORK: The Manhattan district attorney on Tuesday accused three people of conspiring to illegally possess and sell around one hundred pages of handwritten notes and lyrics for the Eagle’s “Hotel California” album.

Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi, and Edward Kosinski allegedly knew the records were stolen but conspired to sell them nevertheless. The documents were supposedly worth over $1 million.

As per court filings, the guys fabricated bogus provenance and lied to auction houses, potential bidders, and law enforcement about how they obtained the lyrics to “Hotel California” and “Life in the Fast Lane,” both written by Don Henley.

The legal petition says that in the late 1970s, a band biographer stole the manuscripts and sold them to Horowitz, who in turn sold them to Inciardi and Kosinski.

Court documents say that Eagles co-founder Henley called the police when he found out that Inciardi and Kosinski had the pages. He said that the two had been fighting for years.

Alvin Bragg, a prosecutor in Manhattan, stated, “New York is a world-class hub for art and culture, and those who deal cultural artifacts must scrupulously follow the law.”

Advertisement

“These defendants attempted to keep and sell these unique and valuable manuscripts, despite knowing they had no right to do so. They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to possess them so they could turn a profit.“

Also Read Two Canadians found dead Two Canadians, one wanted by Interpol, were found stabbed in the Mexican city of Playa del Carmen in the Caribbean, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Prosecutors in Quintana Row, a resort like...

The museum confirmed to AFP that Inciardi, 58, is a “staff member with curator responsibilities” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

“When we became aware of this matter, we suspended the employee and retained experienced outside counsel to conduct an internal investigation,” Rock Hall said in a statement, emphasising that it was not identified in the inquiry.

Attorneys for the men vowed to “fight these unjustified charges vigorously.”

In a statement provided to the AFP, they stated, “The DA’s office alleges criminality where none exists and unfairly tarnishes the reputations of well-respected professionals.”

Advertisement

The men pled not guilty and were released on their own recognisance after entering not guilty pleas.

Also Read Los Angeles man accused of murdering two El Monte police officers Justin William Flores, 35, is accused of killing two police officers in...