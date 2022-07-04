4 escaped Tennessee prisoners captured within hours

William Atkins, Johnny Bryant, Justin Lynn Conner, and Trevor Lynn Hall are back in custody.

All four inmates had escaped from a minimum-security unit in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The inmates had climbed the barbed wire fence around the facility.

Around 5:30 a.m., people started looking for William Atkins, Johnny Bryant, Justin Lynn Conner, and Trevor Lynn Hall.

Saturday, when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was doing a head count, they found that the men were missing.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that an investigation showed the inmates had broken through an outside door. They climbed the barbed wire fence around the facility.

In the first statement about the search, the sheriff’s office said that Atkins and Bryant however found at a local motel just a few hours after the search began.

A second news release said that Conner and Hall however also caught on Saturday night. One in Tennessee’s Soddy-Daisy and the other in Jackson County.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office praised the work of his office and the FBI, US Marshals, and Chattanooga Police Department, which also helped.

“Within 24 hours of the escape reported, all four inmates however back in custody. Thanks to a thorough investigation by HCSO staff and our federal and local partners,” said Garrett in a statement.

“I am very proud of how hard our staff worked all day to quickly catch these four wanted fugitives.

