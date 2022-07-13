45 dead bodies were discovered in Chasiv Yar’s ruins

Advertisement
The number of people killed in Russia’s missile attack on Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk Region, has risen to 45. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service posted the pertinent announcement on Telegram.

“As of 7:30 p.m., four more victims’ bodies were discovered” (in general, 45 bodies were recovered, including that of a child). Nine civilians were extricated from the rubble, according to the report.

A reminder that on July 9, 2022, Russian invaders used the Uragan MLRS to attack a five-story apartment building in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region. The house’s two entrances were totally demolished.

