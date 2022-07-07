Advertisement
7 troops injured in rebel ambush in central Philippines

  • An anti-personnel mine planted by suspected rebels injured seven soldiers, two gravely.
  • The incident took place in Mapanas, a municipality in Northern Samar province.
  • The government troops were on foot patrol when they were ambushed and forced to call off their mission.
A military officer reported on Tuesday that seven soldiers were injured, two gravely, when an anti-personnel mine planted by suspected rebels exploded while they were on patrol in the central Philippines.

As per 8th Infantry Division commander, Maj. Gen. Edgardo De Leon, the ambush took place at roughly 6:15 a.m. local time in Mapanas, a municipality in Northern Samar province.

De Leon stated, “The troops were on foot patrol when the rebels detonated the anti-personnel mine.” The incident caused the government troops to call off their mission.

