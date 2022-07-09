9 drug dealers in Afghan provinces are arrest by police

The Interior Ministry says nine men have been arrested in Kabul, Kunduz, Sari Pul, and Nimroz provinces.

The Taliban-led caretaker government has committed to combating poppy growing and opium trafficking.

There are over 3 million reported drug addicts in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

KABUL: The Afghan police have arrested nine men in four regions on charges of peddling narcotics and illicit drugs, the Ministry of the Interior announced on Tuesday.

On social media, the ministry said that nine people suspected of selling drugs had been caught in Kabul, Kunduz, Sari Pul, and Nimroz provinces over the past few days.

According to the ministry, the suspects were given to the right departments to be checked out and possibly face legal action.

The Taliban-led caretaker government in war-torn Afghanistan has committed to combating poppy growing and opium trafficking.

There are over 3 million reported drug addicts in Afghanistan.

Also Read Four dead in a car-truck collision in northern Afghanistan, Baghlan A car collided with a truck in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of northern...