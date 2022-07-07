A homeless guy was “trafficked” by a Nigerian politician and his wife to the UK so that they could remove his kidney for their daughter

A politician from Nigeria and his wife have testified in court on charges that they planned to obtain a man’s organs to transplant into their daughter who is ill in the UK.

The 21-year-old from Lagos is said to have been trafficked by Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55.

They are charged with wanting to take his organs for their kidney-impaired daughter.

According to reports, the man was unaware that he had been brought to London in February of this year to donate a kidney.

He was brought to the Royal Free Hospital for testing, according to evidence presented at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

According to reports, the patient resisted having the organ removed and preferred to be taken back to the residence where he was staying.

Before he was able to leave the property, he was “treated effectively as a slave,” according to prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood.

He was said to have been homeless for three days prior to showing up at Staines Police Station and asserting that he had been trafficked to the UK.

The Metropolitan Police and protective agencies are currently taking care of him.

Former Nigerian Senate vice president Ike Ekweremadu and his wife were detained at Heathrow Airport after arriving from Turkey.

According to reports, the politician was in possession of $20,000 (£16,700).

Ike Ekweremadu is accused of conspiring to set up or facilitate someone else’s travel with the intention of taking advantage of them.

His wife is accused of planning or aiding another person’s travel with the intent to exploit them.

The couple was remanded in custody; they live in Willesden, North West London, with their four children.

On August 4, they will return to the Old Bailey for a plea hearing.