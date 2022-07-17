Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Afghan police detained 23 people in northern province Kunduz for crimes

  • Police in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province arrested 23 people on suspicion of involvement in criminal activity.
  • Alleged offences include armed robbery, murder, theft, kidnapping, and drug sales.
  • Police also uncovered illegal narcotics and weapons in the possession of the detained persons, an official said.
KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: In the past few days, the police in Afghanistan’s northern province of Kunduz have arrested 23 people on suspicion of involvement in criminal activity, according to provincial police spokesman Qari Abidullah Abid.

The official said that the apprehended men were involved in illegal acts such as armed robbery, murder, theft, kidnapping, and drug sales.

The police also uncovered illegal narcotics and weapons in the possession of the detained persons, according to the official.

The official said the security forces would do everything they could to keep peace and order in the Kunduz province.

As part of its plan to bring lasting peace and security to war-torn Afghanistan, the government led by the Taliban has promised to go after criminals and careless gunmen.

