Friday, Trump and Pence will visit Arizona. This will make Arizona rallies a proxy battle between the two allies before a prospective 2024 clash.

Arizona rallies test GOP voters’ priorities. They must select between a politician who ran on Trump’s election lies and another who supports conservative ideals.

Pence will attend two events with Karrin Taylor Robson, a former Arizona Board of Regents member backed by outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey.

Friday, Pence, Robson, and Ducey will visit a Peoria police equipment maker. Moreover, In the afternoon, they’ll attend a Tucson border security briefing.

Trump’s 2020 candidates repeat his claims about election fraud. Kari Lake is the leader. Ducey said Lake is “misleading people with no proof”

Mark Finchem and Abe Hamadeh will also talk. Blake Masters opposes Mark Kelly for Senate. Finchem and Hamadeh will also speak.

Ducey: “He’s a great leader.” “Great teammate. He was a lovely governor of Indiana. VP-like. Mike Pence’s racist statements add more.”

Most think Katie Hobbs will win the Democratic governor’s primary.

However, if Lake wins on August 2, she’ll believe lies and conspiracy theories about 2020.

Other swing states nominated election skeptics. Michigan’s GOP chose election deniers for secretary of state and attorney general.

However, if they win in November, these “election deniers” potentially control or influence their states’ 2024 election systems or legal processes.

Pence is limiting Trump’s power for the second time.

Pence endorsed Kemp before the May primary. Kemp easily defeated Trump-backed former Sen.

